Mitchell on Bankman-Fried extradition rumors: I don’t know anything about it

The internet is awash with rumors that Bahamian and American authorities are having extradition conversations about Sam Bankman-Fried, former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell told Guardian Business yesterday: “I don’t know anything about it”.

Bankman-Fried remains a free man and it is understood is cooperating with his former company’s provisional liquidators.

What’s likely is that the provisional liquidators put in place by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) will not be finished with Bankman-Fried any time soon.

Bankman-Fried continues to use Twitter to ruminate about saving a company he has no more executive power over, prompting the man now in charge of FTX’s affairs alongside the provisional liquidators to take to Twitter yesterday to set the record straight.

Chief Restructuring Officer of FTX John Ray tweeted a reminder yesterday that Bankman-Fried is no longer the voice of FTX.

“As previously announced, Mr. Bankman-Fried resigned on November 11 from FTX US, Alameda Research and their directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries.

“Mr. Bankman-Fried has no ongoing role at FTX US or Alameda Research Ltd. and does not speak on their behalf.”

Bankman-Fried’s tweets paint a picture of a man desperate to figure out how his multibillion-dollar company collapsed in a matter of days, and a man who has not yet grasped the finality of the SCB’s move to freeze the company’s assets and appoint provisional liquidators.

He tweeted Tuesday: “Maybe I’ll fail. Maybe I won’t get anything more for customers than what’s already there.

“I’ve certainly failed before. You all know that now, all too well.

“But all I can do is to try. I’ve failed enough for the month.

“And part of me thinks I might get somewhere.”

One of the joint provisional liquidators overseeing the winding up of FTX, Brian Simms, KC, said In a Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in New York that he rejects the validity of FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the US, arguing that he did not authorize it.

“As of the date of the Delaware petition, no person other than me, as provisional liquidator, was authorized to take any act including, but not limited to, filing the Delaware petition, in connection with FTX Digital and FTX Digital’s subsidiaries to the extent the authority of FTX Digital’s directors and management was requisite,” Simms said in the court document.

“I did not authorize or approve — in writing or otherwise — any of FTX Digital’s officers, management or employees to file, or cause to be filed, the Delaware petition.

“Based upon my years of experience practicing law in The Bahamas and information that has been provided to me by inter alia the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, and pending further analysis, I reject the validity of any purported attempt to place FTX affiliates in bankruptcy insofar as such filing required FTX Digital’s officers, directors, or management to approve and authorize such action.”

What’s apparent is that globally and locally, many people have been left in the lurch by the collapse of FTX.

One local vendor, who this paper understands was paid substantial amounts weekly to supply FTX employees with breakfast items, declined to speak to this paper about what the company’s closure means to the future of their business, saying “We prefer not to comment at this time.”

Other companies, including international financial institutions resident in The Bahamas that have entered the digital assets space and may have had a relationship with FTX, have been deep in meetings about the firm’s failure, Guardian Business has been told.

Yesterday, Bankman-Fried tweeted that he was indeed the golden boy of the crypto world, but concluded, “We got overconfident and careless. I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley.”