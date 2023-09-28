Mitchell promises West GB, Bimini a suitable candidate

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday promised the residents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini that the party will send a “fit and proper” person to represent the constituency in the wake of Obie Wilchcombe’s death.

Wilchcombe won the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat in 2021. He previously served as the area MP from 2002 to 2017.

In a voice note, which he sent to PLP supporters yesterday, Mitchell said, “We promise the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini to send you another fit and proper person to represent the PLP in the House of Assembly.”

According to Article 67 of the constitution, whenever any person vacates his seat as a member of the House of Assembly for any reason other than a dissolution of Parliament, the governor general shall issue a writ for the election of a member to fill the vacancy and such election shall be held within 60 days after the occurrence of the vacancy.

While Mitchell made the promise, he said in an interview with ZNS that it is much too early to talk about the by-election.

When asked about the process for a by-election, he prefaced his comments with, “It just seems to be a bit unseemly talking at this stage about by-elections and when that’s going to happen and all the rest of that. I think the family ought to be allowed to make those kinds of decisions.”

Wilchcombe, who was minister of social services, information and broadcasting, died on Monday. His body was flown to New Providence later that day for an autopsy.

Wilchcombe is entitled to a state funeral.

Mitchell noted that the government cannot force that on the family though, and will respect their wishes.

“The family has to make its arrangements and its decisions,” he said.

He noted that the PLP also offers a special service for its members.

“No doubt there should be a special service at PLP House in Freeport and or some appropriate place in Grand Bahama,” Mitchell said.

“But all of those things are family matters.”

He called on the wider public to allow the family time to grieve and decide the way forward.

Wilchcombe’s funeral will take place on October 13 on Grand Bahama, according to his brother Christopher Wilchcombe.

He will be buried next to his father in West End.

In his voice note to PLP supporters, Mitchell also recalled his last conversation with Wilchcombe.

“His formal name was Obediah and the last chat we had, sitting next to each other, they called out his formal name,” Mitchell said.

“He said to me, ‘This some stuff, aye? All my life I’ve fought to be called Obie to now being called Obediah. I’ve been trying to get rid of that name for so long.’

“Anyway, we had a good laugh at it and that is how it was with us.”

Mitchell said, “To say that we will miss him is an understatement. We must name something after him immediately.”