Mitchell urges UN to approve multinational force for Haiti

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell urged the United Nations Security Council to approve a resolution to send a multinational force to Haiti to bring security to the country.

Mitchell, who spoke during the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, said The Bahamas and other countries have pledged to send troops to crisis torn Haiti.

“Mr. President, this is a humanitarian crisis in our region, which the UN has received many many humanitarian pledges that can barely meet the on the ground humanitarian needs of the Haitian people,” Mitchell said.

“We must approve with haste a UN Security Council backed resolution on multinational force for Haiti.

“I’d like to thank the government of Kenya for pledging to lead a multinational force to improve the security issues in Haiti. We in The Bahamas plan to join them, as does Jamaica and other Caribbean countries have pledged humanitarian support.

“It does require this UN SC resolution to take action.”

The force would support the Haitian National Police to defeat the gangs and restore peace and order to the country.

Haiti has been increasingly embroiled in violent unrest and experiencing deteriorating social conditions since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021.

Mitchell said Haiti needs the help of the developed world.

“The western world owes Haiti and the Haitian people and we must fight to help them resolve their issues,” he said.

“The security situation in Haiti today is untenable. I thank all the governments in both the developed world, the United States and Canada, and in CARICOM for their work in trying to resolve the political and security issues there.

“I urge the people of Haiti, especially the leaders of Haiti today, to do all that they can to continue to work toward a Haitian lead political settlement, and it will take compromise to do so.”

The Bahamas has pledged to send 150 people to Haiti.

Last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis said those troops will be involved in low-risk roles.

“Our commitment, along with other Caribbean countries, is to lend assistance to ensuring that we bring peace and stability in Haiti,” Davis said.

“We expect Haitians to solve their problems and we are here to support them in that effort. Our commitment to lend peacekeeping troops is only to help train and help lend technical support where it is necessary.”

In additional to leading a multinational force, Kenya has also pledged to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

On Friday, the US pledged $100 million to support a proposed Kenyan-led multinational force.

US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria J. Nuland said on Friday that countries from around the world have committed to joining a multinational force to help Haiti.

“We’ve got countries from every continent willing to contribute here to Haiti,” she said.

“There was very strong support in the room from everybody for the UN Security Council resolution.”