DEATH NOTICE

Mitylene Annis McKinney age 51 years of Pinewood Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.

She is survived by her father: Victor Simms; son: Naratha (Nitara) McKinney; daughters: Nariska and Niesha McKinney; sisters: Ruthlin Hanna, Daisy Gibson, Bethshan Jules, Phylistia Blatch, Nekisha, Theophany and Insp. Meconah Simms, brothers: Withmond, Vanhuston, Godfrey, Robert, Michael, Yukon, Linburgh and Supt. Ichle Simms; grandsons: Davion and Gevanno Wallace, Derick Sands, Navelson McKinney, Levi St. Luc; granddaughters: Nivea and Norielle McKinney, Nameka St. Luc; other relatives and friends including: Noel McKinney and many others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.