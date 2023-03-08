Mitylene Annis McKinney
DEATH NOTICE
Mitylene Annis McKinney age 51 years of Pinewood Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.
She is survived by her father: Victor Simms; son: Naratha (Nitara) McKinney; daughters: Nariska and Niesha McKinney; sisters: Ruthlin Hanna, Daisy Gibson, Bethshan Jules, Phylistia Blatch, Nekisha, Theophany and Insp. Meconah Simms, brothers: Withmond, Vanhuston, Godfrey, Robert, Michael, Yukon, Linburgh and Supt. Ichle Simms; grandsons: Davion and Gevanno Wallace, Derick Sands, Navelson McKinney, Levi St. Luc; granddaughters: Nivea and Norielle McKinney, Nameka St. Luc; other relatives and friends including: Noel McKinney and many others too numerous to mention.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.