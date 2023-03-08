Obituaries

Mitylene Annis McKinney

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email March 8, 2023
0 108 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Mitylene Annis McKinney age 51 years of Pinewood Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.

She is survived by her father: Victor Simms; son: Naratha (Nitara) McKinney; daughters: Nariska and Niesha McKinney; sisters: Ruthlin Hanna, Daisy Gibson, Bethshan Jules, Phylistia Blatch, Nekisha, Theophany and Insp. Meconah Simms, brothers: Withmond, Vanhuston, Godfrey, Robert, Michael, Yukon, Linburgh and Supt. Ichle Simms; grandsons: Davion and Gevanno Wallace, Derick Sands, Navelson McKinney, Levi St. Luc; granddaughters: Nivea and Norielle McKinney, Nameka St. Luc; other relatives and friends including: Noel McKinney and many others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email March 8, 2023
0 108 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

PERRY ROMEL WALLACE

March 8, 2023

LARRY ” BOBBY” ROBERT GILBERT

March 8, 2023

Jane Emily Forbes

March 8, 2023

Sylvia Arnett

March 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button