Mogano by Giorgio Locatelli at The Island House

The principles at The Island House (TIH) contend that their mission has always been to consistently provide world class culinary experiences with partners who will help them provide offerings that are unparalleled. This mantra has seen the first partnership in the Western hemisphere with Italian Michelin-starred Chef Giorgio Locatelli and The Island House with the former Mahogany House evolving to become Mogano (Italian for Mahogany) by Giorgio Locatelli.

Locatelli is considered one of the finest Italian chefs in the United Kingdom. His London-based restaurant Locanda Locatelli which serves traditional Italian dishes, emphasizing quality, freshness of produce with his own personal touch, won its first Michelen star (Locatelli’s second) in 2003. He has retained his star for an extraordinary 16 consecutive years. Locatelli’s success led him to branch out and introduce the Locatelli brand to various European countries, as well as Dubai, and now The Bahamas, with Mogano by Giorgio Locatelli.

Mogano’s opening menu features items such as Battuta de manzo (hand-cut beef tartare, red pepper vinaigrette, celery, mint); arancini (rice balls filled with braised pulled beef, mozzarella); fritto misto (crispy calamari, prawns, whitebait, zucchini) among the starters.

The leader of Giorgio Locatelli’s team at Mogano at The Island House, charged with ensuring Locatelli’s culinary vision is Executive Chef Salvo Sardo. PHOTOS: THE ISLAND HOUSE

Pasta offerings showcase ravioli di coda alla vaccinara (ravioli filled with braised oxtail, beef sauce); spaghetti vongole (spaghetti, clams, chilli, garlic and white wine); risotto asparagi (asparagus risotto); gnocchi sorrentina (baked gnocchi, tomato sauce, mozzarella); cannelloni ricotta e spinaci (baked cannelloni, ricotta and spinach, bechamel sauce) among others.

Fish items include branzino in crosta (fillet of seabass in seasalt and herb crust, fennel and orange salad), gamberoni alla griglia (chargrilled prawns, Sardinian fregola salad) and merluzzo e lenticchie (fillet of cod, lentils, parsley sauce.)

Meat items include tagliata di manzo (chargrilled strip loin, smoked eggplant, red onion, rocket pesto); suprema di pollo (chicken breast, creamy polenta and grilled mushrooms); and agnello alla piastre (roasted lamb loin, Jerusalem artichokes, pea and mint puree.)

Among the pizzas offered are pantelleria (mozzarella, tuna tartare, caramelized red onions, capers, chilli, lemon zest); mogano (San Marzano tomato sauce, grilled eggplant burrata, spicy n’duja, cherry tomatoes, anchovies); and tartufo (mozzarella cheese, potato cream, smoked scarmoza cheese, black truffle, housemade fennel sausage, mushroom, chives.)

Tiramisu (homemade tiramisu, amaretto, Disaronno, coffee gelato); cannoli (Sicilian cannoli, sweet ricotta cheese, orange compote and pistachio gelato); crema catalana (mixed berries, vanilla gelato, caramelized Catalan cream; fondente al cioccolato (chocolate fondant, hazelnut gelato; gelati e sorbetti (selections of daily made gelato and sorbet); and selezione di formaggi e mieli (selectin of Italian cheese and honey.)

Locatelli was brought up on the banks of Lake Maggiore, Italy, in a village called Corgeno. His family ran a Michelin-starred restaurant, giving him an appreciation and understanding of food from an early age.

After working for a short spell in local restaurants in North Italy and Switzerland, he went to England in 1986 to join the kitchens of Anton Edelman at The Savoy. Four years later he moved to Paris and worked at Restaurant Laurent and La Tour D’Argent.

On his return to London, a couple of years later, Locatelli became head chef at Olivo, Eccleston Street, before opening Zafferano in February 1995. His cooking at Zafferano quickly became the toast of London. His culinary talents have earned him an enviable reputation as well as a host of accolades. The essence of his cooking is to highlight the natural flavors of quality produce.

Locatelli went on to open Spighetta in 1997 and its sister restaurant Spiga in 1998. Both received critical acclaim for offering great Italian food.

In 2002, Locatelli and his wife Plaxy, opened his first independent restaurant, Locanda Locatelli.

He is also consulting at Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis, Dubai; Ristorante Locatelli, Amara Hotel Cyprus; Sabbia By Giorgio Locatelli One & Only Montenegro.

He has now added Mogano by Giorgio Locatelli at The Island House. The leader of Locatelli’s team who is ensuring his culinary vision is Executive Chef Salvo Sardo.

The Catania, Sicily, native began cooking with his grandmother at a young age. Inspired by her passion for food, Sardo began his career as a chef at the age of 15, securing an internship at a hotel as a kitchen assistant; from there his career began to flourish. He worked across several five-star hotels in Sicily before moving to London. A chance meeting with Locatelli changed Sardo’s path forever. He worked under Locatelli’s guidance at the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in 2009 and quickly climbed the ranks to junior sous chef in just under 16 months.

Together with Locatelli, the duo decided a move to Locatelli’s second outpost in Dubai would be the perfect next step for Sardo. In 2020 he became the chef de cuisine of Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis, The Palm, before relocating to The Bahamas where he was chosen to lead the charge.

Sardo will be responsible for menu creation, development of new items in the restaurant while overseeing and training the team of chefs.