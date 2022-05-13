Moms explore flavors of The Bahamas

Exploration of the flavors of dishes such as olive oil soft serve, Inagua salt, citrus EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) and johnny cake biscuits, fried chicken butter, Shacara’s honeycomb, local pepper sauce and Bahamian stewed fish was the order of the day for the women that participated in celebrity chef Simeon Hall, Jr’s interactive cooking class dubbed ‘Nola’s Grandson’s Culinary Master Class for Moms.

Hall who likes to stay true to the authenticity of native cuisine and Bahamian history, spoke to the background and preparation of traditional Bahamian food that was simple but that he elevated.

The chef brought to life the “guinea corn hominy and lard” lyrics made famous in the late Ronnie Butler’s popular song “Burma Road.” He paired the grits with double smoked wild Andros hog bacon.

Hall said he not only wanted to impress participants, but that he wanted moms to learn how to prepare restaurant style dishes. His aim was for them to have an experience and to leave with a renewed love and appreciation for authentic Bahamian cuisine.

“The students left with plenty t’ings and I hopefully inspired them to fellowship through food more, understand Bahamian culture through food and appreciate that chefs may make things look difficult but it’s not. [And that] we should all run, not walk to our kitchens to just cook!”

Participants in the pre-Mother’s Day class also received amuse bouches from the chef’s seasonal menus, a little history and lessons on sourcing the best fish. The moms also enjoyed crafted libations from Bon Vivant at the event that was hosted in The Kitchen at Baha Mar.

Chef Quentin Scott and apprentice chef Derek Sawyer, hosted with Hall. He is expected to host a baking master class for fathers.