Moncur hired as crime consultant

Rodney Moncur.

Former senator and radio talk show host Rodney Moncur was hired by the Ministry of National Security as a consultant on crime, Office of the Prime Minister Director of Communications Latrae Rahming confirmed yesterday.

Rahming said he did not know the details regarding Moncur’s salary and directed that inquiry to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

When the Progressive Liberal Party was in opposition, Munroe appeared on Moncur’s show as a recurring co-host for months.

When asked what value Moncur brings to the fight against crime, Rahming said, “In order to solve the issue of crime, particularly in the inner city communities, you have to utilize individuals who are from the community who understand the community, who could reach individuals that you and me ordinarily cannot meet.

“Whilst we may have a critical view of him, he’s a trusted individual in that community and can help the police in understanding the intelligence. So I think we have to understand the strategic approach to policing. You need intelligence.”

Rahming said Moncur will act as a “violence disrupter”.

“The administration believes that in order to solve community crimes you have to use people from the community who understand the dynamics of the community, who understand the gangs in the community,” he said. 

“I can certainly say that Mr. Moncur has been a proponent and advocate [against] crime for years, particularly a proponent of the death penalty.

“It is our hope that individuals like Carlos Reid and Mr. Moncur, who have an extensive understanding of the inner-city community, could help …

“So I think that we have to have an appreciation that crime exceeds policing. The issue of crime means using persons who are familiar with the community, who could reach people ordinarily that me or [you] cannot reach. I think Rodney Moncur and that experience, know the people on the ground, know the issues on the ground and knows what’s impacting the community.”

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis raised the issue in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and questioned if Moncur was making a $60,000 a year salary with benefits.

