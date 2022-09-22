Funeral Service for the late Monique Marguerite Roberts Cambridge, 54 years of Gregory Town, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at Harvest Time Tabernacle, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Pastor Carl Pinder. Interment will follow in the Public Cemetery, Gregory Town, Eleuthera.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Monique is survived by her Devoted and Loving Husband: Kevin Cambridge; Children: Tina and Adebo Cambridge; Siblings: Thelma Stubbs (Charles), Ceasarina Culmer (Cyril), Paula Roberts, Rose Murray (Kenneth), Jacqueline Roberts, Karen Feaste (ASP Joseph), Vangie Munnings, Sheryl Charlow, Daniel Roberts (Patricia), Tyrone Roberts (Wanda), Bennett Roberts (Raquel), Michael Roberts (Keva), Perry Sands, Vincent Roberts (Andrea), Jerry Raymonvil (Claudette); Aunt: Lilly Stubbs; Adopted Mother: Sandra Hudson; Adopted Children: Verneiqua Bethel, Kiante Davis, Behanker Rolle, Shantae Culmer, Makella Darville, Robin Wilson, and Xavier Ferguson; Adopted Siblings: Valeria Adderley, Valencia and Philip Thompson, ASP Nigel Rolle, and the children of the late Veronica Daniels; Brother-In-Laws: Donald Fernander, Andre (Rosanne), Craig (Cheryl), and Dwight (Joanne) Cambridge; Nieces and Nephews: Phyllis, Sherene, and Ricardo Stubbs, Nicole McDonald, Vaughn Hunt, Chinnici McDonald, Vernisha Ferguson, Vernona Johnson (Kipling), Nioka Pratt (Bantam), Shafegah Johnson (Leonardo), Kershala Albury, Laquisha, Danielle, and Daniel Roberts Jr., Tantaree, Renarda, and Kevin Murray, Shavonne Turnquest (Dominique), Cleo, Tyrone Jr., and Yuwanda Roberts, Tyrowanda Lewis (Alonzo), D’Angelo, (Evra) and D’Mitry Charlton, Levette Roberts, Richea, and Jayden Feaste, Bendreka, and Kiara Roberts, Mikayva, and Mikeo Roberts, Omar, and Micheal Munnings, Shatara Major, Craig Cartwright, Antoinette, Dreanna, Noel, Gregory, Vincent Jr., and Dreanette Roberts.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday September 22nd, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Friday September 23rd, 2022 at Harvest Time Tabernacle, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday September 23rd, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.