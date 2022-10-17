Moody’s credit downgrade impacts local companies

The country’s recent sovereign credit rating downgrade by Moody’s has caused the credit rating of big local companies – especially those invested heavily in government debt – to take a hit, with Colina Insurance Limited’s financial strength rating (FSR) as assessed by credit ratings agency AM Best moving from A- (Excellent) to B++ (Good), Colina revealed in a statement.

It added though that AM Best adjusted the company’s outlook from negative to stable.

According to a Businesswire.com post, AM Best also downgraded Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited and FamGuard Corporation Limited. That post explains that the credit rating agency took Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited’s FSR to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent), and its long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) to bbb+ (Good) from A- (Excellent).

AM Best downgraded FamGuard Corporation Limited’s long-term ICR to bb+ (Fair) from bbb- (Good). It also revised Family Guardian and FamGuard’s outlook from stable to negative.

The rating agency contends that Family Guardian and FamGuard carry strong balance sheets, but notes the companies’ best’s capital adequacy relativity (BCAR) declined due to the downgrades of The Bahamas’ credit rating. BCAR depicts the quantitative relationship between an insurance company’s balance sheet strength and its operating risks.

“The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Family Guardian’s risk-adjusted capital at the strong level, as measured by best’s capital adequacy relativity (BCAR), the elimination of financial leverage and continued good liquidity, which is offset partly by the company’s limited investment options and high concentration of sovereign debt holdings,” the post said.

“The company’s BCAR levels declined in the past year due to downgrades of The Bahamas’ sovereign ratings.”

Colina explained in its statement that AM Best offered a nod to the company’s strong balance sheet. It acknowledged that Bahamas sovereign debt does comprise “a significant proportion” of Colina’s total assets.

Colina contends, though, that The Bahamas’ sovereign obligations continue to be credit worthy. It added that AM Best contends that the company’s operating performance remains strong.

“The most recent downgrade in the Bahamian sovereign debt rating has negatively impacted Colina Insurance Limited’s AM Best credit ratings,” Colina’s statement said.

“AM Best acknowledges that Colina’s balance sheet strength remains strong as evidenced by its capital ratios, which have been steadily increasing and are now at their highest levels ever.

“AM Best further assessed Colina’s operating performance as strong, its business profile as neutral and its enterprise risk management as appropriate. Nevertheless, the company’s financial strength rating went from A- (Excellent) to B++ (Good).

“The FSR B++ rating reflects AM Best’s opinion that Colina has a good ability to meet its continuing insurance policy and contract obligations.”

In the first week of this month, Moody’s issued its credit opinion on The Bahamas and downgraded the country further into junk bond territory.

Moody’s downgraded the government’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to B1 from Ba3.

But Moody’s improved the country’s economic outlook from negative to stable, with projected economic growth of seven percent this year.

This is the first stable outlook Moody’s has given The Bahamas since February 2019, when the credit rating was Baa3.

The downgrade makes it riskier and costlier for the government to borrow. Moody’s said its rationale for the downgrade to B1 was driven by a higher degree of government liquidity risk.

Colina said in its statement that its “continuing investment strategy includes, but is not limited to, acquiring long-term sovereign debt securities as these assets provide the best asset/liability matching”.

The company added: “Moreover, the company’s investment options are limited by the country’s exchange control regime.”

AM Best also pointed out in its assessment of Colina that the company is a “market leader in The Bahamas with creditworthy product offerings”.

“Colina’s operating performance remains strong, with consistently positive operating earnings and minimal impact to operating earnings resulting from Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 in recent years.”