More diversification needed to reduce trade deficit, says Halkitis

With 80 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) directly linked to trade in The Bahamas, the government is seeking to reduce the trade deficit. Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said more diversification is needed in regards to Bahamian imports and exports.”

The country’s trade challenges were outlined in the Draft National Trade Policy, which is currently out for consultation.

It said the high reliance on imports and low goods exports means that the trade deficit is large and remains around $2 billion per year.

During a consultation webinar yesterday, Halkitis said shifting the balance of trade from a point of overwhelming deficit to a healthy balance of imports and exports is one of the most transformative economic accomplishments that any Bahamian government can pursue.

“Our strategic objectives are to balance the trade deficit while reducing local vulnerability to economic shocks by diversifying our exports and diluting the high concentration of exports of a few goods and services. Currently, our top four export products account for 90 percent of total exports,” he said.

“Diversification means seeing more agricultural, natural resource, and fisheries products alongside lobster and sea salt. It means more industrial exports to pair with the polystyrene industry and a greater role for creative and financial services standing on equal footing to the export of tourism and travel services.”

According to data in the policy paper, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic exports performed relatively well, increasing steadily from about $400 million in 2016 to $537 million in 2019, which is equivalent to an average annual increase of 10.1 percent.

However, exports dropped by 37.7 percent once COVID-19 hit in 2020, to $335 million.

“The portfolio of goods and services exported by The Bahamas is not diversified. Among goods, in 2019, the top four export products (at tariff line level) accounted for 90 percent of total domestic exports: spiny lobster tails ($72.6 million; 35.8 percent), polystyrene ($67.9 million; 33.5 percent), organic chemical compounds containing a pyrimidine ring ($32.3 million; 15.9 percent), and sea salt ($10.0 million; 4.9 percent),” the report said.

“Provisional data for 2020 indicates that the pandemic has led to an even stronger export concentration than before. In addition, one of the dominant exports, polystyrene beads, has shown a long-term decline in export value, from a maximum of $182 million in 2013 to $69 million in 2019 and $55 million in 2020, in large part in response to increasing environmental concerns in many markets over the use of plastics packaging and corresponding bans.”

The document continued, “Concentration is also high in terms of export markets. The Bahamas’ goods trade is concentrated on very few partners: first and foremost the USA (88 percent of total exports, 74 percent of domestic exports), followed by the EU (six percent/16 percent). The UK, Canada and Caribbean countries play limited roles, and other countries insignificant ones.”

Imports on the other hand, increased from $2.9 billion in 2016 to $3.3 billion in 2019, before settling at $2.2 billion in 2020.

“With imports being significantly higher than exports, the goods trade deficit of The Bahamas is both persistent and significant, at $2.5 billion or more in any year from 2016 to 2020, and close to $1.9 billion in 2020. In relative terms, the trade deficit amounted to more than 70 percent of The Bahamas’ total trade in each year,” the document said.

“This also did not change in the COVID-19 period. In 2020, the goods trade deficit was 74 percent of total trade, compared to 72 percent in 2019. This is because the magnitude of the decrease in exports and imports as a result of COVID-19 was similar. In other words, Bahamian goods exports could not benefit, in relative terms, from the pandemic.”

The document noted, however, that in the pre-COVID-19 period, The Bahamas’ large services trade surplus was roughly sufficient to counterbalance the goods trade deficit.

“The strong performance of services, in particular the tourism sector, helped The Bahamas to achieve a combined goods and services trade surplus for the first time in 2019, at $311 million. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a collapse in services exports in 2020, to $1.3 billion (from $4.5 billion a year earlier), less than the services imports of $1.4 billion in that year,” it said.

“The impact of the pandemic was thus a dual goods and services trade deficit with a combined value of $1.7 billion, higher than any deficit in recent years, and exposing the fragility of the country’s current trade model, which is based on a very narrow export base.”