More jobs on the way, labor director says

There are many persons in the labor market seeking jobs, based on the 3,000 people who applied to work at the refurbished British Colonial Hilton hotel, Director of Labour Robert Farquharson told Guardian Business yesterday.

He explained that there are other projects in the pipeline, that he could not yet mention, that will attract job seekers.

“I can’t give you specifics, but there are a number of large opportunities for employment in Grand Bahama,” said Farquharson.

However, he did explain that in December, Royal Caribbean International will begin to hire for its private island CocoCay, after having already hired roughly 130 people for the cay.

Royal Caribbean is expanding its operations on CocoCay with the opening of its Hideaway Beach area on the island. That is expected to debut in January 2024, and will be the island’s new adults-only side that will include private beaches and pools, dedicated bars and dining options, and 20 cabanas.

Farquharson said there were many people from the Family Islands, especially Andros, that were recently hired for CocoCay. He said in December the Department of Labour will be looking for more people to employ from Andros and the Berry Islands for CocoCay.

“We look forward to working with the members of the public, particularly those in Andros and the Berry Islands, who are seeking jobs. We encourage them to reach out to us, as we continue to work with our private sector partners to provide job opportunities for unemployed jobseekers in The Bahamas,” he said.

He added that Disney Cruise Line’s project in South Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point is moving ahead quickly, and will soon be seeking to fill 200 positions.

Disney recently revealed the name Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point as the official name of the cruise destination.

Lookout Cay is expected to have its first visitors by June 2024.