More than 200 Haitian migrants apprehended off of Cay Sal Bank

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) on Saturday apprehended 217 Haitian migrants in a joint operation with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the Cuban Border Patrol.

One hundred and thirty-four men, 13 minor males, 45 women, and 25 minor females were handed over to His Majesty Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Lawrence Major.

On Tuesday, November 15, the Cuban Border Patrol and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos notified the RBDF of a 40-foot blue and white Haitian sloop about seven miles off Anguilla Cay that was carrying 100-plus migrants on board.

USCG Cutters William Flores and Escanaba intercepted the vessel the next day off Dog Rock Cay, near Cay Sal Bank.

Upon arrival to HMBS Coral Harbour, the migrants appeared to be in good health with 12 having to receive minor medical attention from RBDF medics.

All 217 migrants were handed over to the Department of Immigration for further processing.