More than 3,100 jobseekers placed via Labour on the Blocks

The Department of Labour’s job fairs have resulted in more than 3,100 jobs for Bahamians over the past year, Minister of Labour Keith Bell revealed yesterday.

The government established its Labour on the Blocks initiative in May 2022, to identify job vacancies in the Bahamian labor market and have those vacancies filled by qualified Bahamians.

“Even though the Department of Labour still has some difficulty in obtaining timely responses from employers regarding the exact amount of jobseekers they have employed, I wish to advise the Parliament that for the period the 7th of May, 2022 to the 20th of May, 2023, the job fairs held in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros and Exuma; and our job placement services through our PC Recruiter electronic database system, have resulted in approximately 3,121 Bahamians finding gainful employment,” Bell told Parliament during his contribution to debate on the 2023/2024 budget.

“During the 2023 – 2024 period, Madam Speaker, Director Farquharson and his team at the Department of Labour have set new and exciting goals that include, but are not limited to, reducing the wait time for successful processing of notice of vacancies (NOVs) from 10 – 14 days to 2 – 3 days; increasing the annual revenue from NOVs from $806,000 to $2,493,850; increasing the success rate of trade disputes and walk-ins in the Industrial Relations Unit to 90 percent; and completing the inspections on construction sites and government buildings and expanding this exercise to the Family Islands.”

Bell highlighted the accomplishments of the Public Employment services (PES) Unit, which in addition to job placement services, has also established Labour on the Campus and a professionals clothing closet.

“As a result of this program, jobseekers now have better access to employers seeking to fill vacancies in their respective organizations. The PES Unit is led by Simone Thurston, chief labor officer. The ‘Labour on the Blocks’ program is considered the crown jewel in the department’s arsenal to fight unemployment and underemployment in The Bahamas,” Bell said.