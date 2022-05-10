More than one million cruise passengers in the first quarter of 2022

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas achieved close to 90 percent of the cruise passengers it did prior to the pandemic and welcomed more than one million cruise visitors during the first three months of 2022.

Preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) released by Tourism Analytics, a consulting firm headed by former MOT executive James Hepple, found that there were approximately 1,003,441 cruise visitors in the first three months of 2022, which is 68 percent of the 1,474,573 cruise visitors received in the first three months of 2019.

“Of the 1,003,441 cruise visitors, 420,378 (41.9 percent) called at Nassau as their first port of entry, 544,186 (54.2 percent) cruise visitors called at a family island port as their first port of entry and 38,877 (3.9 percent) cruise visitors called at Grand Bahama as their first port of entry,” Tourism Analytics revealed.

“According to the MOT, The Bahamas received 464,690 cruise visitors by first port of entry in March 2022, 53.5 percent more than the 302,787 cruise visitors received in February 2022.

“Of the 464,690 cruise visitors, 190,131 (40.9 percent) called at Nassau as their first port of entry, 252,348 (54.3 percent) cruise visitors called at a family island port as their first port of entry and 22,211 (4.8 percent) cruise visitors called at Grand Bahama as their first port of entry. The 464,690 cruise visitors received in March 2022 were 87.7 percent of the 530,038 cruise visitors received in March 2019.”

Last week The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed that total tourism arrival numbers for the first quarter of 2022 was roughly 75 percent of that recording in 2019, which was a historic year for The Bahamas when more than seven million visitors passed through Bahamian ports.

Official data from the Ministry of Tourism indicated that total arrivals for January and February was 723,522, compared to just 53,129 in the same period of 2021.

Air arrivals amounted to 173,712 passengers, and sea arrivals increased to 549,810 visitors.