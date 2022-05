Morgan Davis, 47

a resident of Ridgeland Park, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 6th May, 2022.

Left to Cherish his memories are his loving Wife: Lydia Brice-Davis, Children: Deborah Rolle, Micheal Rolle, Deckor Daniels, Matthew Daniels, Ian Munnings and Retta Munnings; Aunt: Laura Brown; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May His Soul Rest In Peace