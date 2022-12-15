Mortgage commitments down in third quarter

Domestic private sector activity measured by mortgage commitments fell in the third quarter for a second consecutive year, new data from The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed.

This subdued activity in the third quarter is in contrast to the robust growth in mortgage commitments in the first and second quarters of this year, which saw a combined 212 new commitments with a value of more than $52 million.

“On the domestic side, total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs – as reported by banks, insurance companies and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation – reduced by 2.8 percent ($0.6 million) to $21.1 million, following a three percent decrease in the previous year. Residential disbursements declined by 0.8 percent ($0.2 million) to $21.1 million, a reversal from a 1.1 percent increase in 2021,” the recently released Quarterly Economic Review stated.

“Moreover, there were no commercial disbursements during the third quarter, following a $0.9 million decrease a year earlier. Total mortgage commitments for new buildings and repairs – a forward-looking indicator of domestic activity – fell by 10 to 47, while the corresponding value increased by 32.3 percent to $16.4 million.”

Growth in total domestic credit also slowed

considerably during the third quarter, to $39.1 million, from the $146.0 million buildup in the same period in 2021, the bank noted.

“In particular, the Bahamian dollar component, comprising 95.8 percent of the total, declined by $4.8 million (0.1 percent), a reversal from the $196.6 million (2.4 percent) accumulation a year earlier,” CBOB said.

“Conversely, foreign currency credit expanded by $43.9 million (13.7 percent), a switch from the $50.6 million (13.1 percent) contraction in the prior year.”