Mortgage commitments up

The second quarter of the year saw the highest number of new mortgage commitments since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 212 new commitments in total with a value of more than $52 million.

The data was outlined in the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ Quarterly Statistical Digest for the month of August.

This is up from the 135 commitments in Q1 which held a value of $33 million, and falls just short of the 253 commitments in Q1 2020 before the pandemic, which carried a lesser value of $47.9 million.

Mortgage commitments are a leading indicator of economic activity.

According to Central Bank data, there were 182 commitments for single dwellings at a value of $48.4 million, and 30 commitments for duplex and row dwellings at a value of $4.1 million.

Overall, mortgage commitments for the first half of the year totaled 347 with a value of more than $85 million.

At the start of Q3, however, the trend slowed, with the Central Bank reporting a decrease in mortgages by $7.5 million in the month of July compared to the same period last year.

In general, private sector credit declined by $32.1 million, a switch from a $3.6 million uptick in 2021, the CBOB said.

“In particular, commercial credit reduced by $18.5 million, a reversal from a $7.6 million growth in the preceding year,” the bank said in its recent monthly economic analysis.

“In addition, the reduction in mortgages and consumer credit deepened to $7.5 million and $6.1 million, from $2.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Meanwhile, credit to public corporations edged up by $0.7 million, albeit a slowdown from the $12.1 million gain in the prior year.”

Despite this trend, credit quality indicators improved as commercial banks reported decreases in both short- and long-term arrears.

“Relative to July 2021, the total private sector arrears rate fell by 2.3 percentage points,” it said.

“In particular, the short-term component decreased by 1.4 percentage points and the long-term category by 0.8 percentage points. By loan type, the arrears rate on commercial credit reduced by 2.5 percentage points; mortgages, by 2.4 percentage points and consumer loans, by 1.9 percentage points.”

The Bank continued, “Specifically, total private sector arrears were reduced by $27.2 million (3.9 percent) to $661.9 million, corresponding with a 48 basis point decrease in the associated ratio, to 12.2 percent of outstanding claims. An analysis by average age of delinquency showed that, non-performing loans (NPLs) fell by $23.9 million (4.9percent) to $463.9 million, with the relevant ratio lower by 43 basis points, at 8.6 percent – with declines in the NPL rates for commercial loans, by 57 basis points, to 5.3percent; consumer loans, by 53 basis points, to 7.9 percent and mortgages, by 30 basis points, to 10.3 percent. In addition, short-term arrears (31-90 days) reduced by $3.3 million (1.6 percent) to $198.0 million, with the accompanying ratio narrowing by 5 basis points to 3.7 percent.”

