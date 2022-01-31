Mortgage corporation chair: Progress on backlog and arrears by June

The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation’s (BMC) new Chairperson Barbara Cartwright said she hopes to resolve the backlog of mortgage applications she met at the institution and reduce the amount of arrears on the corporation’s books, with June as a deadline to make significant progress on those fronts.

According to Cartwright, she met 180 pending applications, 90 of which were already fully qualified for mortgages.

While she did not want to reveal the size of the arrears at the BMC, it was revealed in 2020 that almost half of the loans at the institution were in arrears.

Cartwright added that the government wants to build more affordable homes for Bahamians.

“I’m tasked with trying to solve those two problems, the backlog and arrears, and I know that the Davis administration is eager on building houses,” said Cartwright.

“I knew that I could get the housing problem solved. The arrears, I want to make an appeal to the public to come in to discuss with your loan officer your concerns or your challenges, so that we could try and correct it before we have to take possession of your home. So, those are the two major issues that we have and we’re trying to rectify them.”

Cartwright said the BMC will work hard to address the problems of arrears and the backlogs over the next five months, then reassess its progress in June.

She said the BMC hopes to have made significant progress by the September anniversary of the Progressive Liberal Party’s win at the polls.

“We have some goals in that time,” Cartwright said.

“We’re making some progress. We had to come up with some new policies on arrears and so it’s working pretty good so far.

“And then, of course, home ownership is evident. We’re starting to build next week.”

She explained that construction on the first 43 homes in the Pine Crest area will begin “shortly”, followed by a move to begin home construction on the Family Islands.

“When we had the pandemic, it was discovered that many persons were homeless or were renting apartments. I think this is a good chance for Bahamians to enjoy home ownership,” said Cartwright.

She made a plea for those in arrears to come in and save their homes by talking to BMC loan officers.

She said all files are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, as each person’s financial situation is unique.

According to Cartwright, there still remains a subset of arrears that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the BMC’s last resort in these kinds of situations is to take someone’s home.

She said the corporation has resorted to reducing interest and forgiving late payments in the past.