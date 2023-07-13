Funeral Service for the late Moses William Major aged 80 of Lady Slipper Ave. and formerly of Roses, Long Island, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 19th July, 2023 at Christ The King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park West. Officiating will be Archbishop Drexel Gomez assisted by Archdeacon Dwight H. L. Rolle, Rev. Desirée Johnson, Canon Stephen Davies, & Deacon Cameron Saunders. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.



Moses is survived by his loving Wife: Barbara Major (née Knowles) of 55 years; Two Sons: Anthony Major and Richard Knowles (Sandra Knowles); One Daughter: Monique Crawford (Dr. Ricardo Crawford); Two Granddaughters: Blair and Ralaina Crawford; Two Grandsons: Anthony Jr. and Turner Major; Brother: Lenox Major; Sister: Inez Major; Sisters-in-law: Marina and Marilyn Major; Edna Forde of Winnipeg Canada, Eula Ellis (Prince Ellis-deceased) of West Palm Beach, Florida, Maria Russell (Virgil Russell-deceased) of Miami Florida and Daphne Williams (Jaciel Williams-deceased); Brothers-in-law: Frederick Knowles (Tryphena Knowles) of Long Island, Joseph Knowles (Susan Knowles) of Abaco, Rupert Forde of Winnipeg Canada; Nieces and nephews including: Winston Johnson (Tyler and Tristan), Randy, Requel, Rachel, Raven, Rorey and Rakesh Major, Lenora Brown (Shayne Brown), Lisa Stubbs (Linkworth Stubbs), Lenox Major Jr. (Anya Major), Leonard Major, Dr. Marvell Major, Maelynn Ford, Phillip, Jeffrey, Andrea, Geraldine, Mazel, Alton, Margaret, Joshua, Catherine Major, Rochelle Turnquest, Elnora Major, Lucy Watson, Conley and Nathaniel Major of California, Olga, Patricia, Donna, Paul, Ivy, Arthur Major, Veita, Cassandra Major. Christopher Robles (nephew/son) of Fort. Lauderdale, Wendy Munroe, Debbie Tucker-Smith, Aubrey & Zantea Tucker Jr., Patricia Tucker-Curtis, John & Joy Loewen, Daniel & Patricia Forde, David & Christel Forde of Winnipeg Canada, Mark & Oksana Forde of Ottawa Canada, Patrick Knowles (nephew/son) and Rev. Dianna Knowles, Elvis & Bethany Ellis, Ena and Yvette Ellis of West Palm Beach, Jerome & Elease Coney of New Jersey, Vaughn & Antoinette Malakius, Walter & Angie Lightbourne, Salathiel and Samantha Russell, Chatan Rusell, Tia & Frankie Williams, Mishelette Williams, Beryn & Shannel Neeley (Khai), Juliette Williams, Dr. Roy & Dr. Crystal Maynard (RoyJr. and Roman) of Savannah Georgia, Gee & Sabrina Rolle, Josette Knowles, Yolanda Moultrie (Marvin Moultrie) and Kita Knowles; Other Relatives and Friends: Harry Glinton, Garnet and Deloris Knowles, Calvin, Ivan and Charlie Knowles, Zerlene Fraser and Emerald Glinton, Dorothy Turner, Shirley Pearson & Family, Archbishop Drexel Gomez & Mrs. Gomez & Family; Gloria Crawford (Dr. Richard Crawford-deceased), Roy & Vivian Dean, Carolyn Roberts, Laura Bolser of Tampa Florida; Dr. Conville Brown and Dr. Corrine Sin Quee-Brown; Ruth Knowles, Ricardo Knowles and Jerome Sawyer, Rocco Wilson and Nurse Constance Coakley. Christ The King Anglican Church Family, Anglican Church Men (ACM) and Anglican Church Women (ACW) of Christ The King; The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Boyd & Mrs. Boyd, Archdeacon Dwight Rolle & Mrs. Rolle & Family, Canon Curtis Robinson & Mrs. Robinson & Family, Canon Stephen Davies, Rev’d. Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown & Mrs. Brown, Rev. Desiree Johnson; Deacon Cameron Saunders. Neighbors: Mr. & Mrs. Forbes, Mr. Patrick Wilson, Mr. Fred Hanna, Ian, Keith and Oran Seymour, Mr. & Mrs. Kirk Wilson, Rev. & Mrs. Trevor Seymour, Ms. Elvaria Hanchell, Sharon & Family and Mrs. Bullard.

If your name was omitted, the bereaved family assures you, it was not intentional.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Tuesday 18th July, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be NO VIEWING at the church.