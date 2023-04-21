Most Bahamians polled believe most people in politics corrupt

The majority of respondents in The Bahamas who participated in a recent survey said they believe that most, if not all, people working in political parties and in the government are engaged in corrupt practices.

The findings were in the World Justice Report’s Corruption in the Caribbean 2022 report.

Eighty-three percent of respondents believed that members of political parties were engaged in corruption and 49 percent held the same view about government workers.

Of the perceived corrupt practices engaged in by elected officials and government employees, respondents believed the influencing of hiring and career advancement of friends or relatives and the influencing of the award of contracts to friends or relatives occurred most.

Perceptions of involvement in corrupt practices were lowest for public school teachers (14 percent), doctors and nurses in public hospitals (19 percent), and land registry officers (21 percent), the report showed.

Forty-eight percent of respondents have a perception that most, if not all, of the members of the news media are engaged in corrupt practices.

Forty-six percent feel the same way about members of the armed forces.

Thirty-three percent believe judges and magistrates are engaged in corrupt practices; 38 percent believe that prosecutors in charge of criminal investigations are as well.

Nineteen percent of respondents said it was usually acceptable for a private citizen to offer a bribe to a public official to speed up administrative procedures.

Sixteen percent of respondents said it is acceptable for a public officer to be hired on the basis of family ties and friendship networks.

Twelve percent believe it is usually acceptable for an elected official to take public funds for their private use.

Ten percent believe a law enforcement officer asking for a bribe is acceptable.

Eight percent of respondents believe it is usually acceptable for an elected official to use stolen public funds to assist his or her community.

Of those surveyed, two percent said they, in the last 12 months, bribed a police officer; judge or magistrate; customs officer; public utility company officer or employee; car registration/driving license agency officer; elected representative from local/state government and other public officials.

Three percent of respondents said they bribed a prosecutor.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they gave a bribe to speed up or finalize a procedure and 38 percent said they paid a bribe to avoid payment of a fine.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they offered bribes to public officials and 33 percent said the bribe was directly or indirectly requested from the official.

On the issue of vote buying, 13 percent of respondents said that they or a member of their household were asked to vote for someone/ political party in a national election in exchange for a favor, money or goods.

Respondents from 500 households in The Bahamas were interviewed, face to face, for the survey, which was conducted between June and August 2022.

Research firm DMR Insights Ltd., which is based in St. Lucia, conducted the interviews in The Bahamas.

The survey was conducted in 14 Caribbean countries and was “designed to capture data on the experiences and perceptions of ordinary people regarding a variety of themes related to corruption”.

In The Bahamas, 79 percent of respondents were from New Providence, 16 percent from Grand Bahama and six percent from Abaco.

The majority of the respondents (51 percent) were women.