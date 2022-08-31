Most of what 2017 observer group urged were not implemented

Of 20 recommendations made by the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), which observed The Bahamas general election in May 2017, only one recommendation was fully implemented.

This is highlighted in the COG report on the September 2021 general election released yesterday.

In 2017, the observer group stated: “To ensure that all eligible voters, particularly those with critical responsibilities such as police and medical officials, are not disenfranchised, and adequate logistical arrangements are facilitated, it is recommended that the special voting provisions be more strictly adhered to.”

The 2021 report notes that this was fully implemented as the advance poll eligibility was expanded prior to last year’s election.

Voters who were eligible to vote in the advance poll included disabled voters; voters 65 and older; voters who would likely have been in a hospital, nursing home, home for the aged, or any other institution receiving treatment on election day; individuals with illness, infirmity, including people who were pregnant or had recently given birth; nominated candidates and their spouses; election agents; and people not qualified to register as an overseas voter who expected to be overseas on election day.

In 2017, some of those categories of individuals were allowed to vote in the advance poll, but the 65 and older group was not included.

In 2012, private citizens who were unable to vote on Election Day were permitted to register to vote in the advance poll.

No other recommendation made by the COG in 2017 was fully implemented, the new report noted.

Of the 20 recommendations, 12 were “not implemented”, two were “mostly implemented”, one was “partially implemented” and it could not be determined whether four were implemented.

The 2017 COG recommended that consideration be given to enacting legislation regulating the registration of political parties.

The COG noted in the new report that no legislation has been introduced for the registration of political parties.

The 2017 COG recommended a regulatory framework governing campaign financing be developed prior to the next election, in order to promote fairness, transparency and accountability.

No political finance legislation has been introduced, the COG noted in the report released yesterday.

The Minnis administration had repeatedly promised to bring campaign finance legislation.

The Davis administration has also promised a campaign finance bill. Prime Minister Philip Davis said earlier this month, it is not a priority, however.

The 2017 COG recommended the Public Disclosure Act be reviewed and given the necessary powers, which will increase and renew public trust in elected officials.

The 2021 report noted that the act has not been amended since the 2017 election.

The 1976 act has in fact never been amended.

The Minnis administration had promised to repeal it. The Davis administration has promised a new Public Disclosure Act.

The 2017 COG recommended that the government prioritize enacting legislation for a robust Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The 2021 COG said the act is “not yet fully proclaimed and regulations have not been introduced”.

The Minnis administration enacted the FOIA and appointed an information commissioner more than a year ago, but members of the public have still not been able to request information under the act as authorities say the necessary infrastructure is still being set up.

On the issue of women in politics, the 2017 COG said, “Broadly, to increase the representation of women in political and public life, we recommend that consideration be given to the introduction of special measures for achieving a gender balance in decision-making structures and processes.”

The new report observed that no temporary special measures (TSMs) such as quotas on women candidates have been introduced.

The 2017 COG noted the important role that political parties can play in addressing gender imbalance in political leadership and urged that political parties commit to the necessary measures required to achieve gender balance in their own decision-making as a starting point.

The 2021 COG said this recommendation was partially implemented.

“While some political parties did disclose internal policies aimed at increasing the number of women candidates and the role of women in party hierarchies and decision-making processes, the majority of political parties (including the two largest parties) provided only limited evidence of progress in this regard,” the COG stated.

The 2017 COG report recommended that in accordance with international best practice, the Parliamentary Registration Department consider using translucent ballot boxes and numbered security seals.

Metal boxes and wax seals are still in use, the report released yesterday observed.

To avoid fatigue and thereby minimize human errors, the 2017 COG recommended that the Parliamentary Registration Department consider deploying its officials in shifts whereby the presiding officer and polling assistants hand over the counting process to a counting officer and counting staff.

The 2021 COG noted this recommendation was not implemented but that the quick counting process meant that the working day was not overly long.

The 2017 COG also recommended the statutory and regulatory framework of the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) be reviewed, with a view to modernizing and enhancing its operational and administrative capacity to ensure independence and enable it to fully exercise its oversight and management functions in accordance with international best practice.

The 2021 report noted that the department is still under the purview of the minister of national security and is, therefore, not an independent institution.

The 2017 observer group recommended that regulations governing the appointment, conditions of service and general operational modalities of the department be such as to enhance its independence.

Additionally, the department should be allowed to operate without being placed at the mercy of the government for funds with which to operate, the COG stated.

The report noted that no such legislative or regulatory reforms pertaining to the operation of the department have been taken.

The need for an independent parliamentary commissioner has been raised repeatedly over the years by various election observer groups.

In 2002, the Ingraham administration proposed constitutional change to establish an independent parliamentary commissioner, but Bahamians voted against that change.

In its report, the 2021 COG states: “The statutory and regulatory framework of the PRD should be amended to ensure the department’s functional independence and to strengthen its operational and administrative capacity so it can fully exercise its oversight and management.”

The 2021 COG said that the recommendation made by the 2017 group to strengthen and lengthen the duration of the training of polling officials was partially implemented.

It noted that the Parliamentary Registration Department was somewhat constrained with regard to polling official training because this was a snap election and because of the impact of COVID-19. Training was undertaken both face-to-face and virtually.

Among recommendations that the 2021 COG could not determine were carried out was a recommendation that at the conclusion of the electoral period, a review of policies, procedures and staff capacity, be undertaken to identify the successes, challenges and lessons that can be learned to build and strengthen the capacity of the department for future elections.

The 2021 Commonwealth Observer Group, which was headed by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, made a number of recommendations of its own. These will be reported on in a subsequent story.