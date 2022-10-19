News

Mother accused of beating son with a pipe

October 19, 2022


A 27-year-old mother accused of beating her 11-year-old son with a pipe has been granted $7,500 bail.

Prosecutors charged the New Providence woman with cruelty to children in connection with a beating that allegedly took place on October 9.

The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge at her arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on Tuesday. Her name has been withheld to protect her son’s identity.

Her trial is scheduled for January 23, 2023.

Sergeant Sherquell Forbes is the prosecutor.

Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

