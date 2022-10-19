Mother accused of beating son with a pipe

A 27-year-old mother accused of beating her 11-year-old son with a pipe has been granted $7,500 bail.

Prosecutors charged the New Providence woman with cruelty to children in connection with a beating that allegedly took place on October 9.

The woman pleaded not guilty to the charge at her arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on Tuesday. Her name has been withheld to protect her son’s identity.

Her trial is scheduled for January 23, 2023.

Sergeant Sherquell Forbes is the prosecutor.