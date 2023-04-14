Mother and daughter found dead in apartment

The partially decomposed bodies of a woman and her teen daughter were found in a building on Ross Corner today, police said.

Police made the grisly discovery after a concerned citizen contacted police after smelling a foul odor emanating from an apartment, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said.

“Police responded and on arrival to the residence, they had to breach the door to get inside as it was locked. Upon entering the apartment, they discovered two females partially decomposed with what appears to be lacerations to the upper body.”

She said police are unsure what occurred. However, Skippings added that police have a person of interest in custody.

Chief Superintendent Anthonio Munroe, officer-in-charge of the Southern Division, appealed to Bahamians to listen to their inner voices when relationships are taking a turn for the worst.

“This is a sad day for us,” he said on the scene. “We have a mother and daughter about 15, who [are] now dead. I will say this; we speak on many occasions about conflict resolution… We have to be cognizant of the people we are associated with. We have to know who they are.”

Police suspect the victims have been dead for just over 24 hours.