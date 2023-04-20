Funeral Service

for

Mother Joy Harriet Millicent Hanchell-Wright, 77

A resident of Flamingo Gardens will be held at St John’s Native Baptist Church, Meeting Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 22nd April, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in St John’s Native Baptist Church Cemetery, Meeting Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to share and cherish her memories are, Her 2 Sons: Cornell Anthony Jr., Samuel Wright II; 3 daughters: Chivon, Claudina, Ann Wright; grandchildren: Leonardo Lewis, Trevor Wright, Alvintina Knowles, Anastacia Miller, Tamisah Pierre, Sahleya Wright, Nathan Wright; 4 great-grandchildren: Harmony Lewis, Jeff Nicolas, Kamal Muarry, Armani Nicolas; sisters: Elder Annie Greene, Barbara Darville, Frances Hanchell, and Winifred Murphy, brothers: Aubrey & Thomas Hanchell, Daughter-in-law: Myeisha Wright; sisters-in-law: Brenda Hanchell, Sabrina Wright, Hazel Storr; brothers-in-law: Raymond Murphy, Edward Smith, Wellington Wright; nieces: Marjorie Outten, Linda, Bridgette Hanchell, Ingrid Adderley, Katrina Darville, Shanelle Percentie, Judith Hanchell, Claudina Gibson, Ranique Murphy, Ranetha Chamberlain, Yvonne, Elvira, Yvette, Sharon & Deidre Hanchell, Shantell Hanchell-Davis and Family, Sonia Wright, Davitte Powell, Natasha Wright; nephews: William Wright, Wayne Wright, Edwin, Walter, Leroy, Larell & Romeo Hanchell, Mark & Simeon Darville, Walden Nixon, Elvis Reckley, Romento Percentie; numerous other relatives and friends including: Carlton & Freddie Ellis and family, Chantal, Katrina, Basil Jr. Burrows, Shela Vernita, Myrtis, Darlene, Anthony and Katherine Bullard, Bishop Walter Hanchell & Family, Leotha Adderley, Mae Missick, Basil Ferguson, Larry & Henry Hanchell DeNiro, Deneyka & Denyska Basden, Betty Hanchell-Deveaux, Shavanna Outten, Shakira & McNeil Saunders, Stanford Outten Jr., Shonario, Ambria Outten & family, Zion Nixon, Roston Reckley, Elkeshia Reckley, Kervin Hanchell and Family, Sharon Rolle & family, Ron Miller Jr., Ron Miller III (Frosty), Heavenly Percentie, Romento Percentie Jr., Destiny McKenize, Shenquie McKinney, Tiara Deveaux, Kel Outten and family, Bishop & Mrs. Pinder, St. John’s Native Baptist Church, Ministry of Education, The Teacher’s Credit Union, Flamingo Gardens Community, Royal Bank of Canada Southwest Plaza, John Chea, Carmichael Road, Millar’s Height Community, the Community of Matthew Town, Inagua, Lucean Nixon, Shervin Knowles & family, Inland Revenue, Jeff Nicoles and Family, Leonardo & Crystal Miller and family, Donnovan & Janice Moss and Family, and many others too numerous to mention. Good friends: Mrs. Lucille Culmer, Trudy Cooper, Indra (Indy).

May her soul rest in peace.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday, 20th April – Friday, 21st April, 2023 from 10am-6pm. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.