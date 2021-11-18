Funeral service for Mother Levada Seymour-Larrimore, 86 yrs., a resident of #50 Sister Maria Rahming Drive, Millennium Gardens & formerly of Orange Creek, Cat Island, will be held at Calvary Deliverance Church, East Street South, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop James Newry, assisted by other Ministers. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Three Daughters: Josephine Webb (Atlanta), Christine McPhee (Pastor Philip McPhee-Eleuthera) Janet Okonkwo-Larrimore (Texas)

One Son: Willis Larrimore

Grandchildren: Sheridan Webb Jr.(Ann) (Atlanta), Trevor Bullard, Kristen Campbell, Mercy Okonkwo (Texas), Latonya, Lakeisha, Sherricka Larrimore & Larry Newbold, Anthony McPhee (Cynthia)

Great Grand: Giovanna, Trevonya, Trevor Jr., Kristen Jr., Caleb, Julian & Wesley Webb of Atlanta, Keshea, Kenria, Elysha, Eleazar & Rhylee

Great Great Grand: Dh’Kye, Evan & Khyree

Nieces (Seymour): Prenetta (Hervie), Ida (Walter), Darnell (Frank), Tameka (Aaron), Rosemary, Brenda, Endolyn, Monique & Debbie Strachan

Nephews (Seymour): Dwayne, Pedro, Keith, Randolph, Michael, Ray Jr., Benjamin & Kevin.

Nieces (Larrimore): Angela, Rosemary, Angel, Jeanette, Melissa, Tanya, Ursula & Tianna

Nephews (Larrimore): James, Cedric, Solomon, Charles, Eric, Hunsbury, Lynden, Randolph & Winston, George, Maxwell & John Armbrister

Sisters In Law: Gwendolyn, Orian & Idell Seymour, (Eulamae, Amy, & Esther Larrimore.

Brother In Law: Felix Larrimore

Relatives & Friends: Victoria Flowers, Esthermae, Pastor & Mrs. Elvis Ramsey and family, Bishop & Lady V.G. Clarke and family, Bishop & Lady James Newry and family, Una, & Merlene Romer, Anita Johnson, Jerry & Trisha, Emmaline & Miriam Seymour, Mattie, Ruby Cambridge, Reuben Stuart, Wilfred Hepburn, Eueda Poitier, Sellymae Newbold, Michelle Rolle & Family, Ms. Conliffe, Lisa, Vickie Bain (Freeport), Nurses Dellarese, Forbes & Clarke, Prenell Rolle & Family, Oral, Glen Dean, Evelyn, Corene, Marianna, Louise Dean, Joy Khan, Vera Newbold family, Betty Stubbs, Judith Whyms, Mrs. Minns, Ms. Laing, Mrs. Brown, Shantell, Minera, Brezetta Johnson, Christine Williams, Dianne & Patrice Rolle, Linda Ford, Charlene Bowleg, Maxine Minns, Ruth Williams, Former Staff Wyndham Ambassador Beach Hotel, Church Family of Calvary Deliverance & The Bannerman Town, Eleuthera Community.

Other Relatives: Seymour, Larrimore, Stubbs, Russell, Armbrister, Miller, Stubbs, Farrah, Campbell, Thompson, Newbold, Webb, Stuart, Farrington, Dean, Williams of Orange Creek & Arthurs’ Town Communities, The Calvary Deliverance Church Family, Pastor & Mrs. Dennis LaFrenier, Maurice Rolle, Maria Smith, Olive Hanna & Gloria Walkes.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.