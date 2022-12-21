Mother of teenage traffic fatality victim left ‘numb’

Samantha Collie said she was “numb” when her ex-husband, Bradley Collie Sr., and his mother delivered the news that her son, 19-year-old Bradley Collie Jr., had died.

“I was in shock; I couldn’t believe what they were saying,” Mrs. Collie told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

Her son was one of four traffic fatalities recorded on Sunday, December 11.

According to police, shortly after 4 a.m., Bradley Collie Jr. was riding a red and green Yamaha Crypton motorbike in the area of Portago Road, off University Drive, near the Police College, when he was struck by a silver Nissan Cube.

“His grandmother, she started to scream and say she was in disbelief, but I was like, What are you guys talking about? And his grandmother was like, ‘My grandson gone. My only grandson out of seven grandkids; the only boy. He gone, Sam.’ And I was like, ‘What you mean, Grammy Collie? What you mean?’ So, she say, ‘BJ is dead.’ I said, ‘No, he can’t be.’

“So, his dad looked at me as I came down the step and I managed to sit at the second [step] before I got to the bottom and I was like, ‘What, what happened?’ So, he was like, ‘Our son break right up; BJ break right up. Someone hit him with a car and break him right up.’ I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah. BJ neck is broken, his leg is broken, his two arms [are] broken, his skull was fractured.’ He said, ‘Sam, you couldn’t see our son like that. He’s completely broken up; BJ dead.’

“And I just was numb as I sat to the bottom of the stairs – numb, like I couldn’t feel nothing; my whole body was numb.”

She said her ex-husband told her that doctors were trying to call her, but she didn’t answer, so they called him instead.

“His dad got up and went by the front door where he had rest the bag the hospital gave him with my son’s remains, which was just pieces of clothing,” Mrs. Collie explained.

“And that is when I knew that my son had died … because that was the clothing that he left the house with from the video he had sent me.”

She said her son had just gotten the scooter as a means of transportation to get to work, at Atlantis, where they were both employed.

“All of his supervisors, or his direct reports, we have been getting an outpour,” she said.

She said her son, who attended C.I. Gibson Senior High School, was last enrolled at Atlantic College with the hope of receiving his high school diploma.

The grieving mother also described her son as mannerly, and one who would “take the clothes off his back for his friends”.

“There’s just so many memories of him,” she said with an ounce of joy.

“I mean, just right now, me sitting in the chair, he would’ve come and pinch my side or come and hug me and use my phone to take photos with us.”

She also noted that her son enjoyed playing basketball, learning karate, and was a drummer for Genesis Junkanoo group and Bahamas National Dance School, and that he loved to fish with his dad.

When asked how her ex-husband is handling the loss of their son, she said, “Not too well. He is definitely not a talker, not big on conversation, so he is not taking it well.”

Mrs. Collie noted that she and her family are still awaiting a police report and answers as to how this accident happened, so that they can finally start the healing process.

“I was told that someone stayed on the scene and prayed with my son and that he was fighting for his life, while someone else called the ambulance for him,” she cried.

“My kids; I only have my daughter. I only had two kids. I have to bury Bradley now. I only have my daughter.”

In a plea to the motoring public, Mrs. Collie said, “Speed kills.

“Nassau is only 21 by 7, there’s no need to speed. Especially if you’re out at 3 a.m., having a festive time, have a designated driver. … Not just because this is the holiday season, but on a regular basis, there’s no need to speed … because now I’ve lost my son because of someone who was speeding,” she cried.

“This is a 19-year-old who hasn’t had an opportunity to live his life out, his life was just taken recklessly because of speed. So, I would like to urge the public to please slow down.”

Noting that her son’s death is “a blow” for her and her family, Mrs. Collie’s message to the person responsible is, “I wish you God’s grace.”

With the holiday season steadily underway, the mother of two said this year will be “very difficult” without her son.

“My son was the life of our family,” she said.

“Now, our family puzzle has been dismantled and we have lost a piece and this leave an empty space that can never be replaced, especially being the only grandson.”