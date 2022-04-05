Mother of young nurse who died said she left a great impact

The mother of a young nurse who died in a freak accident on Friday morning said yesterday that her daughter’s death was not a tragedy because of the great impact she had on others.

Anthonique Latisha Cash was traveling north along Sir Milo Butler Highway in a white Kia Sorento when she lost control of the vehicle when she collided with the median and overturned onto the southbound lane, police reported.

Police said the vehicle burst into flames moments later.

Anthonique was burned beyond recognition, according to police.

Her mother, Philipa Cash, said she was at work when she found out about the incident.

“…I thought it was just a little accident, so I went to PMH (Princess Margaret Hospital) just to find out that she wasn’t there,” Cash told The Nassau Guardian.

“It was hard at first I must admit. But, you know, I learned that once I put my trust and lean on the Master’s hands, I am sure He will guide me through because He told me He will never leave me or forsake me even with the tragedy and the loss.”

Cash said her daughter had “a heart of gold”.

She said Anthonique loved and cared for people in a way that was inexplicable.

Cash said she believes it was this love for others that caused her to choose a career in nursing.

“People may think her death was just tragic, but no,” she said.

“Her death was not tragic. Her death was a blueprint for the lives she touched. She may have went on but the legacy she left behind, you could tell, because the outpouring of love and support was overwhelming.

“So, I thank God for 28 years He gave me her. He only loan me her but she was His and not mine.”

Cash said there has been an outpouring of support from strangers since her daughter’s death.

She said a 12-year-old wrote a letter explaining the impact Anthonique had on her life.

“That speaks volumes,” Cash said.

“That blow me [away]. I’m going to put that in her obituary because it impacted me to know that here you are as a child and you have that impact and you felt that. It speaks volumes.

“With the letter, I just felt like wow. [Her life] had to be a blueprint. Because here it is from the mouth of babies, the impact you made. For a 12-year-old to sit down and have that feeling and to tell me that she couldn’t visit me in person because the impact was so great that she would have to write me a letter to express how she felt.

“It was too much to bear for the loss at 12 years of age. That gave me goosebumps.”