‘Mother’ Pratt named new GG

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced yesterday that Cynthia “Mother” Pratt will serve as the country’s next governor general effective September 1.

Davis’ decision was anticipated for some time.

The prime minister said that Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, who was appointed in June 2019, “indicated his intention to demit office on August 31, 2023”.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution of The Bahamas, I requested on 11 August 2023 that His Majesty, King Charles, appoint Mrs. Cynthia Pratt, governor general, with effect from 1 September 2023,” Davis said in a statement.

He said, “I am confident that the appointment of Cynthia Pratt will be widely accepted as a representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order.

“I wish to thank the outgoing governor general Sir Cornelius A. Smith for his

distinguished service and wish him well.”

Pratt was born on November 5, 1945 and served in Parliament for 15 years as the MP for St. Cecilia. She left frontline politics in 2012 and later served as co-chair of the Urban Renewal Commission.

She is known for her contributions to nursing, education, politics, sports and religion, Davis noted.

She was the first woman to serve as deputy prime minister as well as the first woman to serve as minister of national security.

She has served as deputy to the governor general on several occasions.

Davis’ announcement comes after Parliament was prorogued last Saturday.

The new session begins on October 4, where Pratt will read the speech from the throne, outlining the Davis administration’s legislative agenda.

Pratt, 77, said yesterday that she is humbled by the appointment.

“I have the training,” she said.

“I know how it works. It’s still a learning process with some things, but I know that I will do well.

“I’ve been there before. I know what it is to lead this nation. I’m exited in a sense. I’m not afraid or worried that I can’t do it. I know I can do it because God is with me.

“I believe God has been preparing me since I entered Parliament.”

She added: “Whenever God calls me home, I want the people to say there was once a woman from the heart of the inner city who made a difference for her people.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday congratulated Pratt on the appointment noting that it is well deserved.