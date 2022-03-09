News

Mother says her son was trying to diffuse an argument when he was killed

Valentino Bowleg.

Valentino Bowleg, one of The Bahamas’ latest murder victims, was trying to diffuse an argument on Sunday night in his West End community when he was shot in his thigh, his mother Joy Wilchcombe said.

“My son is gone,” she told reporters, as she held up his baby pictures.

“My son is no more, just for trying to help someone from getting in problems and he got a bullet.”

After he was shot, Bowleg was transported to the nearby West End Clinic, but he died after having lost too much blood.

Relatives and loved ones returned to the scene of the murder on Monday.

“My son didn’t deserve to bleed to death like this,” his mother said.

“He got shot in the leg, but it burst a main artery.

“… So all the blood just ran out of him. By the time he reached the clinic, he was just about dead and that was it.”

Wilchcombe pointed to the splatters of his blood on the ground, as Bowleg’s heartbroken girlfriend cried in the background.

“He was a mommy’s boy,” Wilchcombe said.

“There was nothing he had that he wouldn’t give away.”

She said her son, 39, was a diver and hadn’t been involved with any gangs or anything else that would cause him to be the victim of gun violence.

“He tried to avoid conflict,” Wilchcombe said.

“If he got in a conflict, he tried to solve it right there and then.”

Wilchcombe said she wants justice.

“I don’t have no more tears right now,” she said.

“I ain’t sleeping and I ain’t eating right now.

“I’m really in shock because I’m waiting to hear him call me. I’m waiting for my phone to ring.”

“His family, everybody is stunned. He was just talking to his twin brother after 9 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. he was pronounced dead.

“I just cannot believe my son is dead.”

Wilchcombe added, “That’s something that’s going to play on me for the rest of my life. That’s my child and I love my child like any other mother loves her child.”

She called for more medical supplies in the West End Clinic and suggested that an ambulance be stationed in the area to be able to transport people to the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport more quickly.”

“They are really good down here, but if we could just get a little bit more supplies down here, it would be better,” she said.

