Mother says she has pleaded with sex offender son to change his ways

The mother of a serial groper whose recent release from prison and status as a registered sex offender was widely publicized, said yesterday she has pleaded with him not to touch women, but thinks the notice about his release will put him in harm’s way. His brother on the other hand had no issue with the public being notified.

Cooper’s mother, Sandra Mae Cooper, 64, told The Nassau Guardian during an interview outside her New Providence home, “I talk to Sidney until I’m tired. Now what I’m ashamed of, everybody looking down at me as the mother. I’m not that kind of mother to put up with nonsense.

“I had five boys and one girl and I never believed in this nonsense and foolishness. Every place I go to live, every place I was living, anybody will tell you Sandra never pull punches with her children.”

Cooper’s more than 15 convictions for sexual offenses came over the course of 19 years with two convictions in 2000, three convictions in 2005, six convictions in 2006, one in 2014, three in 2016, and a single sexual offense conviction in 2019. In total, he was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

He also admitted to The Nassau Guardian that he groped a police prosecutor in court, and groped female prison guards while he was incarcerated.

“I talk to Sidney, I warn Sidney. I say ‘Sidney, if you’re looking for a girlfriend, stand up and talk to her in the right way. No touching, no cursing, nothing about under her clothes and this and that and the next thing’.

“If you see she don’t want to talk to you, walk away. I beat that in Sidney, but I can’t help it; I only could talk. You carry the horse to the well, but you can’t make them drink. I talk to Sidney.”

Cooper was the second sex offender whose release from prison was publicized in accordance with Section 26 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 2014 that provides for public notification of the release of sexual offenders on the register by the minister of national security.

“In the interest of the public, in my determination, he poses a significant risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public,” Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said last week.

Cooper’s seemingly frustrated mother said yesterday, “If I get locked up for something once, it’s not going to be more than once.

“When I already spent my time and I come out, that’s it. I would leave everybody alone. When I see women I would leave them alone. I wouldn’t touch them. I wouldn’t even want to talk to them.

“When he touch and when he go to court and any female he touch, they beat him dead bad in jail. So anybody looking at it, that can’t be a normal child. That is not a normal person because if I do something once and they keep beating me for that one thing, I’m going to stop. But I only could talk.

“I’m ashamed around the neighborhood. I’m ashamed walking in the road. All I hear is ‘Oh ya rapist son; ya son does rape.’ No later than last night, he said, ‘mummy, I promise you I will stop.”

“I said, ‘well, you have to show me that you are going to stop because on this road, If you don’t, you can get killed. I don’t have no money to bury no children’.”

Cooper’s youngest brother, who did not wish for his name to be used for this story, said he is also ashamed of his brother’s actions.

“You keep on going to jail for the same thing. At the end of the day, people will look at you in some type of way and that ain’t making no sense at the end of the day,” he said.

“You putting shame on the family. It’s not like he’s bringing shame on people he doesn’t know. It’s not called for. And he’s the oldest so he should know better than to bring shame on the family.

“You already went to jail for that so many times. You need to relax, sit down and go to God for your problems. That’s the only person who could solve your problems right now. Other than that, nobody else can solve your problems.”

The brother said he supports the release of information on sex offenders when they are released from prison.

“I support that 100 percent. You got to really let people know who is living in your country and who dealing up in your country. That’s a good thing they doing.”

The Nassau Guardian also interviewed Cooper, who said he is spending most of his time inside.

He said he is looking for a job and claimed that he won’t reoffend.

Munroe said last week that he believes Cooper will reoffend. He described him as a man who is “unable or unwilling to control his urges to commit sexual offenses”.

When asked by The Nassau Guardian about his brazen crimes, including groping a police prosecutor in front of a magistrate and female prison guards, he sought to paint himself as the victim. He also blamed others for his problems, such as his father for not getting him a job.

Cooper said he has been confronted in the past by male family members of his victims.

He said he fears for his safety.