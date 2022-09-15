Mottley advocates for CARICOM nations facing de-risking; AG welcomes clarion call

In an historic appearance before the US House Committee on Financial Service, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley advocated on behalf of the Caribbean regarding the de-risking of regional jurisdictions that have in the past decade felt the heavy hand of international regulatory bodies.

Mottley was invited by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the house committee, to testify at its hybrid hearing entitled “When Banks Leave: The Impacts of De-Risking on the Caribbean and Strategies for Ensuring Financial Access”.

She is the first prime minister to testify to Congress in 40 years.

“Our reality is that we in the Caribbean community of 15 sovereign countries and we have a collective GDP of US$82 billion. There are 41 states in the United States of America that have a larger GDP of all 15 member states of CARICOM. It is important that we appreciate that context first. The irony is, that the state that is closest to us in terms of GDP at $80 billion is the state of Delaware, but that speaks to other opportunities I suspect, as to why Delaware and Wyoming sought to pursue financial services with the keenness that they have in recent years. We are here because we are fighting for a global public good and we are fighting for the human rights of our citizens,” she said.

Mottley continued, “Our economies cannot function on their own, we do not make enough clothes, we do not produce our own food, we do not produce our own equipment and therefore unless we are able to trade with the rest of the world, we are at risk of becoming financial pariahs. We are here because the listing process that has taken place, whether through the Financial Action Task Force, or the OECD, or as a result of actions taken for enhanced due diligence by those who take the listing from the FATF or OECD, it means that those affected banks over the course of the last 10 to 12 years have made a judgement that we are simply too small in order to get involved, because the enhanced due diligence means increased costs of regulation and increased costs of compliance.”

Mottley lamented that in the past decade, banks have determined that instead of taking on the added costs, they’d rather end their business relationships with Caribbean jurisdictions.

“What it has meant is that almost every country in the region – over the past decade with the exception of two or three – has had a loss of 30 percent of the corresponding banking relationships,” she said.

“The truth is we have also seen others use alternative mechanisms and what we face is a situation that the very thing that you set out to achieve – which is the avoidance of terrorism financing, the avoidance of money laundering, on which we are all agreed – is likely to happen because you are driving people underground. There is no benefit in driving our citizens underground or making our countries uncompetitive, such that our economies are at risk of becoming underdeveloped or failed states.”

Pointing to the annual International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) produced by the US Department of State – which this year highlighted the anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism deficiencies in The Bahamas and other regional countries – Waters said such reports incorrectly perceive the region as riskier.

She proposed the INSCR Improvement Act, which would amend US laws to require inserts to include examples of anti-money laundering improvements made in the listed countries.

Waters said, “I have worked with stakeholders to combat the de-risking we have seen harm businesses and families across the Caribbean and the United States for more than ten years. Financial access is key to a nation’s stability, but our neighbor island nations, whose economies rely on cross-border transactions, are being denied this path to prosperity and resiliency. The Caribbean is very close to the United States, not only in geography but also in its shared economy, culture and security… We must acknowledge that out nation’s security and well-being is directly linked to that of Caribbean nations and dwindling financial access endangers this mutual benefit.”

Speaking to the advocacy and the support of The Bahamas toward Mottley’s testimony, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said any support from the United States is positive for The Bahamas.

“Anything that helps sensitize the challenges to the region and thus The Bahamas on correspondent banking and de-risking is helpful,” he said.

“I hope some viable options are discussed that can be advanced to ensure more predictable and stable correspondent banking relationships for the region and The Bahamas.”