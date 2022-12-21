MOU signed to meet the teacher shortage in special education

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training is preparing public school teachers to assist children in an area where there is a “critical” shortage – special education.

The ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Barry University on Monday to offer scholarships to teachers for the preparation of master teachers in the area of special education and other key content areas.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin led the team of executives who were present for the signing which took place at the ministry, Ivy Dumont Building, University Drive.

Participants in the event included Dominique Russell, acting director of education; Chilean Burrows, deputy permanent secretary and Dr. Jill Beloff Farrell, dean and professor, Barry University.

Hanna-Martin described the signing as a “very important” initiative and thanked Barry University for partnering with the ministry.

“Once we begin to extend and build capacity this will have tremendous impact on so many young people who we have to say are falling between the cracks,” she said.

“We don’t want our children to fall between the cracks. We want them to have every opportunity humanely possible in our country to develop their full potential.

“It’s an enlightened extension of what we are already doing in education. It further develops and builds capacity so we can reach more and more children.

“We believe that within 18 to 24 months we will begin to see the roll out of special needs teachers who will be dispatched nationwide and be able to [provide instruction to] children who may be at this moment off the radar for us.”

Farrell explained that the partnership is the first to be signed with the ministry that is strategically focused on looking at the greatest need – the most critical shortage.

“We know that children with special needs are a huge part of the population in almost every area geographically.

“Those children who have incredible potential are often held back from maximizing their potential, being the best they can be and contributing to the growth of their country because they have not had the adequate preparation throughout the years, because they have not been in the hands of a teacher who is prepared to give them what they need.”

She said the focus of the partnership, which has a hybrid/blended format (course work and face-to-face lessons) is to create master teachers.

“The idea is for them to work collaboratively with other teachers to provide skills and knowledge that every teacher needs to work with those most vulnerable children to help them all along the way in their schools,” Farrell said.