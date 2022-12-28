Moxey says govt working aggressively to restore island’s economy

Looking back at her time as minister for Grand Bahama since September 2021, Ginger Moxey believes there is something to celebrate.

“While this government inherited several bad deals when coming into office, particularly as it relates to Grand Bahama, there are positives that we can boast about,” said Moxey in a recent interview with Grand Bahama News.

She added, “There is Six Senses, Xquisite Yachts, O2 Resort and, of course, Carnival Cruise Port among others that are already on the ground, working and providing employment in Grand Bahama.”

Moxey predicted that these projects “will shift the island’s economy in an upward direction”.

Noting that Grand Bahama has been struggling economically for decades, the minister insisted the Davis administration is focused on seeing the island progress.

“One of our mandates is to promote Grand Bahama Island as a tourism center, which means we are supposed to have a seat around the table when it comes to the promotion of our island,” Moxey said.

“That can be seen because [the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation] is partnering with this ministry to promote Grand Bahama. Just recently, we were a part of the Mission Sale Tour and the result was getting Bahamasair’s Raleigh, North Carolina direct flights to the island.

“Then we saw the return of Sunwing, with two flights weekly from Canada – Montreal and Toronto. Of course, that brings up the subject of the airport.”

The Grand Bahama International (GBIA) airport suffered major damage in Dorian in 2019 and had its U.S. pre-clearance removed.

Moxey said the government will make an announcement shortly regarding an operator to develop the airport.

While on island two weeks ago, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who also serves as the minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said that early in the first quarter of 2023 residents can expect to hear “good news” about the development of GBIA.

Moxey said, “This is an exciting time for Grand Bahama … the development of a new airport and the ongoing renovations of the domestic terminal, which is expected to be completed by January 24, 2023, the future is bright.”

Renovations began on the domestic terminal earlier this year and repairs were scheduled to be completed the first week in December in time for the arrival of Sunwing.

According to Moxey, there were some unforeseen delays, including Hurricane Nicole that set the date back 21 days.

“But we are pushing for it to be done early next year,” she said.

Referring to the Grand Lucayan resort, Moxey said, “The government continues to do due diligence in securing a viable developer for the resort. In the interim we are working with Lucayan Renewal Holdings Board to progress the property as is.”

She added, “Everything is in progress and so it’s just a matter of time. Grand Bahama is poised to become a special place that allows the entire Bahamas to grow.”