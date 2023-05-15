MP’s case file will soon be sent to DPP

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday police are wrapping up their investigation into an allegation a woman made against North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish and will soon forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and consultations.

More than two weeks ago, police reported that Cornish turned himself in for questioning and was taken into custody in relation to the allegation. He was released the same evening.

Asked yesterday whether police have concluded their investigation into the matter, Fernander said, “It was in Grand Bahama. The matter is now here. We are viewing it and we are preparing it to go to the DPP’s office for consultation with them.”

He declined to give any information on the matter beyond that, repeating, “We are going to view it together with the investigators and the DPP and then we’ll go from there.”

Fernander also said police were being careful in the investigation, noting that the alleged incident was not immediately reported to police.

Asked to respond to concerns some observers have that police are not handling the matter seriously, the commissioner said there is absolutely no truth to that.

“This was a matter that was reported to us and it is alleged the different times that it happened prior to the matter being reported, so we want to look at all the avenues. We want to look at all avenues to dot [the i’s] and cross the t’s,” Fernander said.

Back on April 26, police said that Cornish came in for questioning accompanied by his lawyer.

Police only said at that time that investigations were ongoing.

Fernander did not give any timeline yesterday for when he expects the matter to be wrapped up.

Since his brief time in police custody, Cornish has held a public event in his constituency. He was not in Parliament last week, however.

Cornish is a first-time MP. He received 42 percent of the votes in the September 2021 general election.

After that election, the prime minister appointed him parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

There is no legal requirement for him to resign from the House of Assembly due to an ongoing police investigation.