MPs’ tributes to George A. Smith

Members of Parliament paid tribute yesterday to the late George Andrew Smith, 82, who served in the House of Assembly from 1968 to 1997, and who died at his home unexpectedly on May 25.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, a longtime close friend, led the tributes, calling Smith, who had represented his home island of Exuma, “A forefather of this free, modern, democratic and independent state called the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, a dedicated public servant, a Bahamian nationalist, an unrepentant advocate for the progressive movement and an ardent defender of all that was Bahamian.”

Smith was one of the signatories at the Constitutional Conference in London in 1972, which laid the groundwork and legal framework for independence in 1973.

He chaired the secretariat that coordinated the first independence celebrations, and earlier this year, the prime minister appointed him special advisor for the 50th anniversary observations.

At the time of his death, Smith was the non-resident high commissioner to Singapore.

Davis said that as an executive, Smith is perhaps best known in his capacity as minister of agriculture, fisheries and local government, where he superintended the accelerated production of agricultural and marine products, goods and services that led to the economic empowerment of many Bahamians.

He also served as minister of transport.

“Suffice it to say, George’s commitment to our nation extended beyond his professional achievements,” Davis said.

“He was a mentor, a friend, and a trusted voice who helped shape the discussions that have propelled The Bahamas forward.”

The prime minister said, “George was steadfast in his dedication to empowering ordinary Bahamians, and his tireless advocacy for progress and change will remain his enduring legacy.

“His life and legacy will continue to inspire generations of Bahamians and his memory will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and current MP for The Exumas and Ragged Island, described Smith as “a great man, a great member of Parliament and a great friend”.

“We loved him and love him still to this day,” Cooper said.

“Not only did Exuma know George had her back, but we knew we sent a fighter to the House of Assembly, who would work to make lives better for everyone.

“He was Exumian through and through, but his national reach advanced the well-being of all Bahamians.

“It is because of George, and soldiers like him, that we were able to achieve Majority Rule in this country.”

Cooper said it is also because of Smith and other patriots that The Bahamas is an independent country today.

“George was a true progressive who fought for the cause every day God gave him breath,” he said.

Cooper said Smith’s track record as MP was “excellent”.

“He was a man who spoke truth to power even when it was politically inconvenient and encouraged me to be sure that I speak my truth as well,” he added.

“George had range. He was a man who could have a conversation with a beggar on the street as easily as he could with any intellectual. And he was always concerned about the people. It was his passion and his purpose.”

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell, the MP for Fox Hill and minister of foreign affairs, said George Smith was a great Bahamian, who identified as a black man and was committed to the progressive struggle.

“What defines you, I think, is that when you are in difficult times, not in the easy times, where you take your stand, and to me, no matter what happened after, no matter what was done so on and so forth, the fact is he took that stand and that defined, for me, who he was,” said Mitchell, whose statement led members to bang on their tables in approval.

Evoking the late American Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King Jr., Mitchell said the only thing that truly counts is the content of one’s character.

“All of this external stuff has nothing at all to do with anything. The only thing that matters is what kind of person you are …,” Mitchell said.

He also said Smith helped launch for him, what has been a wonderful career.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, the MP for Marco City, also said Smith was an outstanding, yet humble Bahamian and a remarkable storyteller.

“George Smith in the early days cast his bucket with the vast majority of Bahamians, though he could have gained advantage associating with the minority population at that time,” Pintard said.

He said while Smith was on a mission to ensure equality for the majority, he did not seek to denigrate those who governed before but who did so unequally.

“George Smith, the complex patriot, leaves with us valuable lessons, lessons of why we must resist tribalism in politics,” Pintard said.

“George Smith worked at the Bahamian Times alongside another Bahamian nationalist and patriot, Sir Arthur Foulkes, the very one that we sought to omit from being at the table in 1972 as George Smith and others were.”

It was an obvious reference to Prime Minister Davis’ claim on the floor of the House in February that the opposition delegates left the conference before it was concluded.

Pintard said, “One of the lessons [Smith] left behind is that notwithstanding the colors we wear, we have to be careful to validate others notwithstanding which political organization that they are a part of; so even on this occasion, it is important for us since we are open to be reminded of that invaluable lesson.”

He noted, too, that Smith was an outspoken Bahamian.

“And so, he had no difficulty in taking the Free National Movement (FNM) to task, being careful, again, to value important friendships and the dignity of those on the other side, but he also held his own party to account and challenged the party when necessary …,” Pintard said.

FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, the MP for St. Barnabas, said he was privileged to have conversations with great men like Smith, Sir Arthur, Sir Orville Turnquest and others.

Sir Arthur, Sir Orville, Loftus Roker and Rev. Philip Bethel are the only four signatories to the Bahamian contribution still alive.

Cartwright said Smith’s love for the PLP, and for the people of The Bahamas in general, always shone through.

“The distinction before and after our names is not what people will remember,” he said.

“They will remember how we would have contributed mightily to the development of our country.”

Cartwright said it is remarkable that Smith served as MP for 29 years, which speaks to his significant impact on Exumians and on other Bahamians.

“George Smith has poured out himself for his people and for his country and indeed the Bahamian people and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas [are] better for it,” he said.

“We honor him and we thank him for his service. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”