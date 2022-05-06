MPs ‘were all aware’ they had to disclose

While Public Disclosure Commission Chairman Bishop Victor Cooper said some first-time MPs were “not aware” of the legal requirement to file their financial declarations, Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday that all parliamentarians knew of the requirement, but those who missed the deadline were “caught up” with other matters.

“They all are aware that you have to disclose,” said Watson during an Office of the Prime Minister press conference.

“It was a part of training for new parliamentarians.

“Now, what may have happened, I suspect in this matter, is that the deadline passed and with people being so consumed with whatever they were doing, they obviously did not make the deadline or forgot the deadline was there.

“And trust me, I can tell you that since this has made headlines, many have rushed to get it done. So, I think in many cases it was just a simple oversight to get it done. It’s the first one since taking office and I think people just missed the deadline because they didn’t know it was March 1 or they didn’t remember or they were caught up.

“Nevertheless, they all have been asked to get it done and they know the importance of doing that and they’re getting it done, but I suspect it was just simple oversight that the deadline had arrived.”

The Public Disclosure Act requires MPs, senators and senior public officials and public appointees to file financial declarations by March 1 every year.

There is also a requirement that they file three months from the date of their election or appointment to office.

However, Cooper told The Nassau Guardian on Monday that some were just finding out about the requirement.

“… There are persons who are new members of Parliament who aren’t aware, and so as a result of that, some persons are just finding out, and so they’ve been advised that they need to get their information in and they’ve been advised to do that ASAP,” Cooper said.

He also said, “There are a number of persons who were asked for extensions because they perhaps were involved in other things, trying to get their matters resolved and we’ve granted that. They’ve asked for several weeks, for a month or so, to get their information in and that request has been granted.”

The act empowers the commission to extend the time for the filing of declarations “for a further period not exceeding 30 days.”

Cooper indicated that while the extension was granted, some parliamentarians still have not filed.

However, he was unable to say how many MPs have not filed yet.

Watson said yesterday he also did not have that information.

“The deadline was March 1,” he said.

“Some persons have asked for extensions, we understand. As to how many people did not [submit their] disclosures, I don’t know.

“I did make efforts to speak with the Disclosure Commission and they were not able to provide the information for me readily because I wanted to be able to give you numbers as well.

“… But we know there exists people out there.”