Mr. Addington Neville Davis

FORMER POLICE OFFICER AND FAMILY ISLAND COMMISSIONER

(February 26th, 1930 – July 29th, 2022)

Age 92

A private service was held at the request of Mr. Neville Davis.

Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the prayers, sympathy, love, words of encouragement and support extended to our family during this time of loss.

We graciously and humbly thank you.

Addington Neville Davis was preceded in death by his Wife: Dorothy; Mother: Cynthia Davis; Sister: Mizpah;and Brother: Terry.

Left behind to cherish his memories are Adopted Children: Willie and Deirdre Armstrong and Mario Rahming; Adopted Grandchildren: Eliana and Katherine Armstrong and Makaio and Micaiah Rahming; Sister: Reverend Angela (Reverend James) Palacious; Cousins: Garth (Christine) Nash and Arlene (Silbert) Nash Ferguson; Sisters-in-law: Dr. Sylvia Bethell, Dr. Eleanor Thompson, Attorney Winnifred Russell, and Mrs. Cheryl Bethell; Nieces: Melodie Levarity (Grand Bahama, Karla Bootle, Chrystal Holmes (Florida); Deirdre Armstrong, Dominique Thompson; Natasha Moss; Deirdre Chiacchiari, Delza Graham (England); Patrice Moxey, Stanleia Bethell, Simone Bethell, Sade Bethell; Michaela Stuart, Micahelle Richards (Atlanta), Tanya Bevans; Dornell Lightbourn, Kim Saunders, Therell Bethell and Mikiko Candela; Peteche Bethell; Laverne Bethell, Adonna Morton, and Yvette Johnson; Sharese, Anastasia, Shanequia, Christine and Chrystal; Nephews: Derek Taylor, Michael Smith, and Terrence Smith; Carlos Palacious; Stanley Bruce Bethell III; Desmond Bethell; Jaimie Bethell, Stanton Bethell (Florida); O’Ryan Bethell (Abaco); Phillip Russell Jr. (Canada) and Bishop Stefan Russell; Stanley Marvin ‘Cracka” Bethell; Brian Bethell, Marcello Bethell, Milagro Bethell; Mechanko Bethell; Damien Bethell (Texas); Marc Bethell, Kevin Bethell, Anthony, and Wayne Bethell; Charlton and Demetrius Bethell; Nieces-in-law: Deborah Russell (Canada), Danielle Russell; Valerie Bethell (Florida); Victoria Bethell and Vanessa Bethell; Sheena Bethell, Kersha Bethell and Glendina Bethell; Alvena Taylor, Marie Smith, and Anastacia Palacious; Nephews-in-law: Marcian Levarity (Grand Bahama); Willie Armstrong; Leroy Moss, Maurice Chiacchiari; Jerome Moxey; Geoffrey Stuart, Wellington Richards, Tervours Saunders; George Morton and Willis Johnson; Michael Hanna; Grandnieces: Adrianna Holmes (Florida); Eliana and Katherine Armstrong; Jessica Chiacchiari; Jachovia and Jachocey Moxey; Stefanique, Angelique, Danielle, Christie, and Gabrielle Russell; Destinay Bethell; Shanika Bethell, Nia Richards, Tanaz, Dahlyah, Jaeden, Kailen, Kaitlyn, Sky and Madison; Marrissa Bethell; Chosen Palacious and others; Grandnephews: Aaron and Andre Levarity; Marcelino Moss; Jervante Moxey; Deangelo Bethell and Tyockin Bethell; Luca Chiacchiari; and Luke Ferguson; Nicholas and Andrew Russell (Canada); Robert Bethell and Peter Shane Bethell Jr.; Gebran Stuart; Wellington Richards Jr.; Tobias Saunders, Joshua and Caleb, Dean Bethell, and Aaden and Elijah Candela; Ryan Bethell, Antonio, and Gerran Bethell; Cairo Palacious, and others. And a host of other relatives and friends including but not limited to the families of Elder Clifford Barton, Pastor Robert McKinney, the Anglican Diocese, Janet Walkine, Leroy Storr, Alvin Sands, Luella Pratt, Joycelyn Knowles, Paul Thompson, the Late Cyril Smith, and the Late Cyril Joseph. Special thanks to all the caregivers, nurses and doctors who cared for him during his time of illness.