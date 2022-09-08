Funeral Service for MR. BRADLEY EUGENE MCQUEEN, age 41 years of Baby Johnson Lane, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Rev. Monsignor John Thomas Johnson assisted by Jaidei Pinder. Interment will follow at Big Bay Cemetery, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Wife: Claudine McQueen; Children: Ragia McQueen, Malik McQueen, Azarie McQueen, Bradwin McQueen, and Makaylo McQueen; Mother: Jeannien McQueen-White; Father-in-Law: Edmond Bethel; Sisters: Tamara McQueen, Devonya Collie, Kimada Young-Strachan and Kishmere Young; Brothers: Wilfred Mullings, Ryan McQueen, Warren Young, Shimon Young and Terez Johnson; Nieces: Ava McQueen, Vashti Johnson, Kali and Willow Mullings, Ashlia McQueen and J’Nya Smith; Nephews: Adanta Sherman, Perry Wood Jr., Philip Higgs Jr., Andy Smith, Mario Rolle Jr., Aaron and Damarion Rolle; Sisters-in-Law: Taria Mullings and Dameka Bethel; Brothers-in-Law: Wellington Bethel,Edmondton Bethel, Tavon Bethel and Sean Strachan; Aunts: Bridgette McQueen, Francine McQueen, Rosie McQueen, Beatrice McQueen, Marina McQueen, Deborah Fox, Denise Goodman, Nickal Symonette, Laushanda Wallace and Sheketa Wood; Uncles: David McQueen, Cecil Pinder, Ivan Pinder, Marvin Pinder, Kirkland Pinder, Freddie Pinder Jr., and Marcus Pinder, Matthew Fox, Reuben Goodman and Stephen Symonette; Grandaunts: Mayfield and Dawn Young, Pauline Frazier, Beverly Roberts and Harriet Pinder; Granduncles: Rodney Pinder, Gary and Leonard Young, Luke Jackson and Allen Frazier; Godmothers: Judy Johnson and Charlotte Culmer; Cousins: Administrator Gilbert C. Kemp and family, Philip and Ethlyn Johnson and family, Carol and Jeffery Pinder and family, Peter and Annette Carey and family, Vandora and Collins Johnson, Gretta Gibson and family, Maxine and Spencer Gibson and family, Ashton and Alison McQueen, Inga and Larry Demeritte and family, Denise Dean, Dakota Dean, Samantha and Cezarrio McQueen, Ian and Angelique McQueen and family, Heather and Carlos Swain, and family, Katie and Drexal Rolle and family, Kelsey, Kayla, Kimberly and Kevin McQueen and family, Sheena and Calvin Munroe and family, Nakita and Stephen Nesbitt and family, Eldridge and Shenique Bowleg and family, Kervin Bowleg and family, Nakita Bowleg, Louis and Tameka Johnson, Jasmin McQueen, Rome Johnson, Clement Bowleg, Eleanor Bowleg, Grayland McQueen, Brenton and Ednel McQueen, Nathaniel and Dominique McQueen, Vernancha and Tremaine Johnson and family, Rickeno, Antonia, Reuben, Janelle, Caroline, Brian Jr., Brianice, Brian, Keio, Torez, Brieth, Brianna, Jarassee, Donald, Doynel, Travas, Keithra, Jaquell, Leshandria and Darell Lampley, William and Laura Albury and Family, Paula Rolle and family, Gordon, Myra, Reid and Mark Kemp and family, Mary Ann Farrington and family, Reid and Jeananne Kemp and family, Florence Albury and family, Diane and Philip Bethel and family, Revs. Eric and Leon Johnson and family, Kevin Johnson and family, family of the late Edison and Nellie Rolle, family of the late Ena and Bertram Davis, Special Friends: Robin and Lisa Fowler and family, Former Commodore Clifford Butch Scavella and family, Rev. Monsignor John Thomas Johnson, Pastors Orlando and Clarice Thomason and family, Honorable Stephen Hank Johnson and family, Susan McCardy and family, Dr. Allen Cho, Nurse Kenria Cargill and the entire Staff at the Alice Town/Hatchet Bay Clinic, Andrea Johnson-Carey, entire Faith Community at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, Global Outreach Ministries, communities of Hatchet Bay and James Cistern and Numerous other Relatives, Family and Friends.

We the family, apologize if anyone may have been omitted in error. We humbly ask for understanding and prayers.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads, Nassau, New Providence on Thursday (September 8th, 2022) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. At St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until service time.