Funeral services for Mr. Charles Hart, a resident of Croton Street, will be held at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Vesey and Market Streets on Saturday, 11th June, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Stephen Thompson. Interment will be in the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

He is survived by his sons: Tracy and Travis Hart; 2 daughters :Lonice and Sabrina Hart Anderson, 1 son-in-law: E’Van Anderson, 1 daughter-in-law: Monalisa Hart

4 Grandchildren: Cherese and Shawn Sands, Lamont Moss, E’Van and J’Van Anderson, 4 great grandchildren: Ashley, Shawn Jr., Ashawntaé and Shawndré,1 grand son-in- law: Shawn Sands, 1 great, great grandchild: Charlotte Clarke, 1 sister : Corine Davis and a host of nephews and nieces including: Bishop Neville Hart, Bishop Stanley Seymour, Helena Cartwright-Seymour, Theresa Higgs, Frank, Leviticus, Herbert, Albert, Clifford, Robert Cartwright, Preston Cartwright, Livingston Smith Jr., Viola Roxbury, Lenora Davis, Elizabeth (Betty) Davis, Diane Ferguson, Earnestine Miller, Annie Colebrooke (Fannie), Inetha Hart and Family including Jackie, Alesha , Stacey, Mary and Sheba Hart, Sussiemae Dorsett and family, Audley and Alice Hart, Ella Guerrero and family, Francis Cooper and Family, 5 Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Sands, Carnetta Nixon, Shirley Smith, Eunice Occident and Monica Martin of Queen’s New York, Alexander Flowers and family,

1 brother-in-law: Stanley Martin, the children of Joseph Martin, George Martin, Olive Martin, Vera Tate and Elizabeth (Betty) Williams.

The descendants of Prince Hart, Pearl Hart, Julia Moss, Edbert Hart, Wilfred Hart, Betsy Cartwright, Benjamin Rolle, Beatrice Seymour , Alice Seymour, Viola Armbrister , the staff of Bahamasair Retirees Group, especially Mr. Arthur Brown, and Sidney Russell, staff of the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, The Gaming Board of The Bahamas , Bahamas Power and Light, M and M Preschool, Transfiguration Baptist Church, The Women’s Auxiliary, Deacon Board, Deacon Peter Young, Deaconess Aniska Hart, Yvonne Bowleg, Saint Augustine’s College Alumni Association, Dr. Robin Roberts, Dr. Christine Chin, The Bahamas Girl Guides Association and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family apologizes for any names inadvertently omitted.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.