Final Rites and Burial for the late Mr. Christopher Andre Mortimer Jr age 53 years a resident of Nassau East South will be held on Friday June 30th, 2023, 11:00 am, at Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street, Nassau, Bahamas.

Officiating will be Father David N. Cooper assisted by Priests of the Archdiocese and Deacon D’Arcy Rahming and Deacon Samuel Mitchell and Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Christopher Andre Mortimer Jr. was predeceased by his father: Christopher Alexander Mortimer Sr.; Grandparents: Walter and Muriel Mortimer; Samuel and Doris Mitchell Sr.

Beautiful memories will always be remembered in the hearts of his loving family: Wife: Monika Badillo Mortimer, Sons: Christopher Ethan Mortimer III and Noah Valentino Mortimer, Daughter: Natalia Valentina Mortimer, Mother: Mary Louise Mitchell Mortimer, Mother In-Law: Maria Elena Badillo,

Father In-Law: Manuel Badillo Sr., Brothers: Michael Mortimer and Gilbert Kemp, Sisters: Dr. Renee C. Mortimer and Paulette A. N. Mortimer, Aunts: Margaret Hield, Theresa Sherman, Eleanor Mitchell, Yvonne Mortimer, Ruth Mortimer, Naomi Mortimer and Patricia Rahming, Uncles: Deacon Samuel Mitchell, Sidney Mitchell, Freeland Rolle, Malachi Mortimer, Bradley Rahming and Elkin Sherman, Brothers In-Law: Marlo Badillo and Manuel Badillo Jr., Sisters In-Law: Clementina Badillo and Laura Badillo, Nieces: Kyanna Mortimer, Alexa Mortimer, Shaunessa Sabie and Emma Badillo,

Nephews: Quincee Sabie, Ignatius Kemp, Xavier Kemp and David Aguilera, Godmother: Barbara Darrell, Godbrother: Gerard Darrell, Numerous Cousins Including: Cameron, Ambrosine, Lanessa Mitchell, Sean and Lovette Longley, Sherise and Bravio Miller, Shakara and Freelandra Rolle, Philip Mitchell Jr. and Brenda Mitchell, Gregory and Tanya Cash, Reginald and Tawanna Delancey, Jhonette and Nicolette Mitchell, Dwight, Daniel Jr., Deanna, Racquel and Santi Mitchell; James and Linda Mills, Oneil and Frantisa Mitchell, Zhivago, Zharvarlo and Nadia Mitchell; Pastor Julian and Janet Munroe, Kevin Munroe, Lachea Casey, Alvin Jr. and Shenee Hield; Natalie and Jamado Curry; Apostle Cleon Munroe; Syd Josey-Davis, Racquel Josey, Dave and Derrick Rolle,Cynthia Cooper and Wanda Farquharson, Religious: Archbishop Patrick C. Pinder, Father Kendrick Forbes, Monsignor Alfred C. Culmer, Father David N. Cooper, Father Jay Cartwright, Monsignor Simeon Roberts, Father Glen Nixon, Father Junior Calixte, Father Noel Clarke, Father Reginald Demeritte, Father Devereaux King, Deacon D’Arcy & Benita Rahming, Deacons of the Archdiocese, Sister Andrea Dixon and Sister Edith Hart of New York, Saint Martin’s Monastery and a Host of Other Relatives and Friends Including: Enid Pinkney and Santie Hernandez of Miami Florida, Levin Wilson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Andrew Wilson, Branville McCartney, Mark Humes, Alia Coley & Friends, Nathan Stone, Pam Burnside and Family, Indira and Damian Francis & Family, Honorable Keith Bell, Honorable Michael Pintard, Steven Nesbitt, Laverne Major, Ephraim Cargill, Rosetta Wilson and Family, Anne Pratt Moss, Emmett Saunders, James Coakley, James Owens, Bryan Fernander, John Mortimer, Leslie Vanderpool, Colin and Anna DeGregory, Maria Collie, Esther Thompson and Family, Wendal and Thelma Johnson and Family, Sydney Godet & Family, Sylvia Godet, Ruth Demeritte and Family, Father Ricardo and Sandy Burrows and Family, Rosalie Hall, Fiordelisa Bain, Hubert and Roxanne Chipman, Charles & Marlene Barton, Edwin & Timolin Thompson, Ann Pinder, Karen Leadon, Donald and Donnette Clarke, Alfred and Erma Demeritte, Kevin Davis, Floridell Adderley and Family, Natasha Tuletta Bowman, Charles Adderley, Julian Seymour, Martha and Wilbert Storr, RBC Family and RBC Retirees Group, Cliff Pinder & Associates, Benton Johnson, Bridget Sherman and Family, Ellen Daniels, Joseph and Emily Glass & Family, Nicholas Longley & Family, Barry and Marie Griffin and Family, Emeline Murray and Family, Jennifer Johnson, Sybil Darville, Pat Bell and Family, Trevor Nottage, Trevor Williams, Paul Major, Sharon Noville, Sheena Davis, The Bahamas Catholic Board of Education, Administrators and Teachers of Catholic Schools, Saint Thomas More School and Church Families, Holy Family Junior and Senior Choirs, Staff of Galleria Cinemas and Outback Steakhouse, Saint Augustine’s Class of 1987.

Christopher is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends, all of whom we truly appreciate but are too numerous to mention at this time. The family apologizes for any names not mentioned.

May His Soul Rest in Peace

The Body will Repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary #54 Blue Hill Road on Thursday 29th June 2023 (Today’s Date) from 10.00am to 5.00pm. There will be no viewing at the church.