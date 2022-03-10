Graveside Funeral service for Mr. Clifford Lauriston Schroeter, 85 yrs., a resident of Garden Hills #2 & formerly of Kingston, Jamaica, will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive, on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Jonathan A. Duka.

Left to cherish his memories:

Pre Deceased by his wife – Dezirene Schroeter

Sons – Garfield, Clive and Brian Schroeter

Daughter – Petty Officer Tina Rolle

Daughter in Law – Barbara Whyllie Schroeter

Son in Law – Petty Officer Pherron Rolle

Grand Children – Ashley (Levi) Williams, Sean (Kearra), Raven, Carrington, D’Angelo (Shaniqua), Ashton, Kendron, Madison and Ashe Schroeter.

Great grandchildren – Ashton Forbes, Neveah Williams, Denero, Kaiden and Dominic Schroeter

Brothers in law – Edmund, Tony, Samuel, Roderick, Dudley, Brian, James Lewis and Keith Barr.

Sisters in law – Daphne Barr, Brenda Lewis, Linda Major, Patricia Thompson, Deborah Sands, Geraldine Lewis, Dorothy Roberts, Rev. Roslyn Astwood, Cecile Brown and Ethyln Caple

Aunt in law – Laurel Lewis

Numerous Nieces and Nephews: Elaine Sands, Deidre Ferguson, Raina Hanna, Sandra Gaitor, Juanita Gibson, Scott and Jackie Taylor, Latoya Rolle, Latrell King, Latisha Lewis, Antonio, Remond, Dominic Lewis, Monique Gittens, Trevor Lewis, Michael and Jeno Jean- Smith, Dylan Barr, Leevan Jr. , D’Angelo, Vandia and Bria Sands, Sebas Bastian, Alia and Alvin Sands, Keith Major Jr., Latoya Moxey, Tira Humes, Llewellyn , Laron, Lamont and Tanya Astwood, Don, Irie, Shanarie, Anwar Lewis, Ellisha and Ellison Hanna and Ashlee Smith

Other friends and relatives: Nicanor Barclay, Theresa Ferguson, Rhon and Yvette Wood, Sandra Costa, Janice Carpenter, Latetia Scott-Sands, Bianca Simms, Nadia Newbold, Raquel Rolle, Senray Jennings, Lenox Coleby, Gregory Archer.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.