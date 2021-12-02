Obituaries

MR. DALE PATRICK SWEETING

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. DALE PATRICK SWEETING, age 92 years  of #3 Emerald Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, November 29th, 2021.

He is survived by his daughters: Aimee and Ashley Sweeting; grandchildren: Dahlia Sweeting-Smith and Daleharon Sweeting; sisters:  Marva Munroe, Diane Saunders, Sherry Jeffery and Charlene Armbrister; brothers: Darryl Sweeting; numerous nieces and nephews: Shantel Saunders-Rolle and Rain Munroe and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

