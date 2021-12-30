Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. DANIEL THEOPHILUS RUDOLPH CLARKE , age 82 years of #120 Date Corner North, Pioneers Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Moss Town, Exuma died at the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He is predeceased by his Wife: Ruby Deveaux-Clarke.

He is survived by his Children: Rochelle Clarke, Marsha Clarke-Smith, Corine Rahming, Enderlyn Gains, Blossum Williams, Betty Francis, Wesley Munroe, Wilson Toussaint, Portia Arthur and Erica Clarke-Jean; Sisters: Barbara Dorsette and Ismae Culmer; numerous Grandchildren including Kendrid Shawn Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.