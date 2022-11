Former Member of Parliament, Mr. David Alexander Knowles, 82 yrs, a resident of #16 Sugar Apple Street, San Souci, died at his residence on Monday, October 31, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Wilhelmena Knowles; 3 sons: Philip, Dwayne & Kwiesi; 3 grandchildren: Phylisa, Phylicity & Damien & a host of other relatives & friends