MR. DENNIS LLOYD KNOWLES

MR. DENNIS LLOYD KNOWLES, age 73 years of #4 Condo Apartments, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Ontario, Canada died at his residence on Monday, December 27, 2021.

He is predeceased by his Son: Keith B. Knowles.

He is survived by his Daughter: Cynthia-Lin Knowles; Son: Byron L. Knowles; Sister: Melony Knowles; Brothers: Ronald H. Knowles and Ira Knowles; Grandson: Keith D. Knowles; Niece: Kaarisa Knowles; Nephews: Irvin Knowles and Jesse Knowles and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

