Funeral Service for MR. DERICK ANTHONY ISAACS, age 67 years of # 30 Newton Crest, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Mary Star of the Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Father David N. Cooper and assisted by Fr. Oswald Ferguson, Deacon Nixon Lindor, Deacon Jeffery Hollingsworth and Deacon Donald Duncombe. Cremation will follow.

He was preceded in death by Father, Irrington Isaacs; Mother, Cynthia Isaacs; Sisters, Margo Isaacs and Joyetta Isaacs.

His inspiring life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loving Wife: Anastasia Isaacs; Sons: Omar Isaacs and Odessa Isaacs; Daughter-in-law: Tara Isaacs; Seven grandchildren: Neveah Isaacs, Hope Munroe, Heaven Munroe, Orion Isaacs, Markus Isaacs, Osiah Isaacs, Josiah Isaacs; Father-in-law: Alpheus Ramsey Sr.; Mother-in-law: Lillis Levarity-Ramsey; Sister-in-law: Dr. Andrea Ramsey; Brother-in-laws: Anthony Ramsey, Adrian Ramsey and Alpheus Ramsey Jr. (Phillipa Ramsey); Devoted nieces and nephews: Kayla Maynard-Bodie, Shikera Isaacs, Simone Hepburn, Jamal Isaacs, Fredrick Isaacs, Wayne John Jr., Megan Green, Cynthia John, Tonya Williams (Amarae Rasheed), Tremmel Williams and Adoryan Ramsey and a host of Loving Cousins of Major family, Isaacs family, Fountain family, countless families, Friends and Students.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.