Final Rites and Burial for the late Mr. Eddie Michael Ricardo Wood Edwards Age 59 yrs, a resident of Cambridge Lane Bain Town, will be held on Tuesday May 17th 2022, 11:00 am. at St Agnes Anglican Church, Blue Hill Road Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith Cartwright assisted by Fr. Ruel Strachan and Interment at The Bahamas Veterans Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Ricardo is predeceased by his mother Maria Woods, Father-Edward Edwards, 3 Brother-Allan, Francisco and Sibrion Woods, and 2 Sisters- Donna Maria Woods Dames Zephirin, and Rosemary Woods. He will always be remembered for his smile and smart remarks. Fond Memories forever be cherished by his family:

Daughters: Minister Rashea Rashan Edwards Whylly, and Celebrity Edwards.

Son-in-law: Bishop Vanwright Whylly.

Brothers & Spouse: Tyrone (Mary) Woods, Charles Braithwaite.

Adopted brother: Ian Smith.

Sister: Patricia Johnson of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Adopted Sisters & Spouses: Fredericka Swain of Freeport Grand Bahama & Family, and Tangy (Curtis) Dorsett & Family.

Brother-law: Elie Zephirin.

Uncles & Spouses: Godfrey and Neville (Delores) Styles, Emery, Michael (Maria), and Dudley Symonette.

Aunts: Christine, Antoinette, and Francise Symonette & Family.

Numerours Nephews, Grandnephews, Nieces & Grandnieces: Minister Michelle (Kingsley) McKenzie-Syreeta, Loretta, Nathalie and Stephaniel Wilson; Sibrion (Shanti) Johnson-Sipeachra, Jamaal, Sibrion Johnson Jr., Sipriya, Sipriana, and Shacana Johnson of Freeport Grand Bahama; Christonise, Chantise and Crystal Seymour of Freeport Grand Bahama; Cutell (Edwin)Burrows-Cuelissa Rolle and Edricka Burrows, Kimberlena Gardiner- Denricka, Dennisia and Denisha Gardiner, Denekqua Dames, and Ramon Hart; Chiquita (Marcus) Bullard- De’Marchia , Donniska and Marcus Bullard Jr., Shumel Dames-Jasmine, Shumel Jr. & Tino and Norman Dames Sr.-Norman Dames Jr., Ecarina (James) Rollins & Eric Zephirin, Arodeanna(Troy )Stubbs – Maleek (Alferniece) – Knastasia Stubbs, Cobie, Sacha, Adonai Stubbs, Levar (Valerie) Boyd, Ishie Bowe & Family; Yarasanches (James) Swain-James Jr.; Hiawatha (Lashan) Turnquest-Alexis, Hishantalia, Kwsaind Jr., Kwashan and K’Mally; Charmaine Woods -Tonya Alexander; Maxine Woods – Jamaal St. Claire & Apostle Carmetta Woods -George Humes & Family, Tyrone Woods Jr. & Family; Lamont Wallace and Tina Musgrove; Charles II(Alexis) Braithiwaite & Family; Edward, Lanatta, Lakisha, Latisha, Lanardo Braithwaite and Laquinta (Maurice) of Alabama Georgia; Francisco Edwards Jr.- Francisco Edwards III; Raquel Edwards – Quincinique Edwards, Kianno Knowles Tiara and Heaven.

Numerous cousins are too numerous to mention. Some of them include Dorothea(Stephen) Thompson & Family, Sharon(John) Lewis & Family, the Harrison Family; the late Jackie(Basil Sr.) Huyler & Family, Trixie Huyler, Jacqueline(Alexander) Reckley, Sabrina Huyler(Earl) Ramsey of Delray Beach Florida, Claudette Huyler (Andrew)Beal of Leicestershire England, Valentine, Lopez, Alvah, and Eureston (Charmaine) Huyler; Dwayne, Adrian & Raquel Styles(Adrian) Chea & Family; Lershayne, Leanora, Louise, Latonia, and Michael Symonette & Family; Delisia, Orrien, and Chantilia Knowles & Family; Ingrid, Remilda, Bianca, Emery, and Antoine Symonette & Family; Tiffany, Johnell and Latoya Martin; Wenonah (Kendon) Duncombe and Eugina Darling; Tricia and Deanne; Bishop Anthony and Overseer Sharon Nairn & Family.

Other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention. Some of them include Karen Bartlett & Family; the Whylly Family; Rosenell (Roscoe) Thompson & Family; Dr. Moore Princess Margaret Hospital; Staff of the Male Orthopedic Ward; Dennis Sturrup (PHA); Father Keith Cartwright, Father I. Ranfurly Brown, and the Parish of St. Agnes Anglican Cathedral; George Sawyer; Sasha & Dorothy Johnson & Family; Dora Culmer & Family; Josephine Hutchinson & Family; Peris Outten & Family; the Rolle Family; Brandon Williams; Neighbours in Cambridge Lane & Family; 15 & 16 Bus Drivers; Marge Evans; Janice Bostwick & Family; the staff of Blue Hill Road & Fleming Street Clinic; Greater Glory Apostolic Temple Inc.; Mrs. Munroe(Chairman) & The British Legion Bahamas Branch Family; and the New Unity International Ministries and Family.

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Monday until 5:00 pm and at the church from 10:00 am until service time.