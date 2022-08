DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. EDWARD NELSON ROBINS, age 70 years of Custard Apple Street, Pioneers Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama formerly of Cat Island died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He was predeceased by his Son: Jamaal Robins.

He is survived by his Wife: Christine Patricia Robins; Daughters: Rowena Martin (Terrell), Melissha Ellis (Develon) and Janet Serrette (Sheldon); Grandchildren: Caranique Russell, Jamiela Robins, Terriontee Martin, Nariah and Natanya Ellis, Ryan and Renaldo Cartwright, Eric Cox and Indie Sobiech; Sisters: Bridgette Johnson (Leslie), Maryann Clarke (Patrick), Janet and Barbara Levarity; Brothers: Kenneth Laing (Suzette) and Deacon Leland Levarity (Denise); and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.