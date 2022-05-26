Obituaries

MR. EDWARD SHAMARRO LEWIS JR.￼

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. EDWARD SHAMARRO LEWIS JR. age 38 years of Green Way Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, May 16, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Crystal Everage-Lewis; Children: Edward Zekiah Trae Lewis,
Ezio Lakoda Kai Lewis and Amias Lewis; Parents: Edward Lewis Sr. and Florease Lewis;
Siblings: Sherika Martin, Edenlynn Munnings, Olivia Rolle, Tyeashia Lewis and Tiasha Moxey and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

