DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. ELWOOD ANTHONY SHEPHERD, age 80 years of #8 Touchstone Terrace, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Ashima Shepherd; Daughters: Simona Fox, Monique Shepherd, Nihcole Pierre, Sonia Rolle, Shernika Wells and Tiffany Glover; Sons: Anthony Shepherd, Theron Shepherd, Desizthene Shepherd, Jermaine Shepherd; numerous Grandchildren; Sisters: Delores Styles, Janet Dorsette, Rosamond Kemp, Shirleen and Irene Shepherd; Brothers: Donald, David, Anthony, Lindsey and Richard Shepherd; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.