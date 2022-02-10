Obituaries

MR. ELWOOD ANTHONY SHEPHERD

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 119 Less than a minute

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. ELWOOD ANTHONY SHEPHERD, age 80 years of #8 Touchstone Terrace, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Ashima Shepherd; Daughters: Simona Fox, Monique Shepherd, Nihcole Pierre, Sonia Rolle, Shernika Wells and Tiffany Glover; Sons: Anthony Shepherd, Theron Shepherd, Desizthene Shepherd, Jermaine Shepherd; numerous Grandchildren;  Sisters: Delores Styles, Janet Dorsette, Rosamond Kemp, Shirleen and Irene Shepherd; Brothers: Donald, David, Anthony, Lindsey and Richard Shepherd; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 119 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Bishop Rev. Dr. LeRodney Rolle

Bishop Rev. Dr. LeRodney Rolle

6 hours ago
Photo of Edneshia Davis

Edneshia Davis

6 hours ago
Photo of Landa Cleare

Landa Cleare

6 hours ago
Photo of MRS. EDWINA FREDERICA WILLIAMSON

MRS. EDWINA FREDERICA WILLIAMSON

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker